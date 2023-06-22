Neighborhood Sun Brings Clean, Affordable Energy to Hundreds of University Households Through Community Solar Program

John Hopkins University students on campus in Baltimore, Maryland.

Local Maryland Company Makes Clean Energy from Nearby Solar Farms Accessible to John Hopkins University Students, Faculty, and Staff Through Community Solar

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Sun, a Maryland-based community solar company and Certified B Corporation, is helping Johns Hopkins University’s community of faculty, staff, and students access locally-generated renewable energy. Participants at JHU can subscribe to local community solar projects through Neighborhood Sun.

Community solar farms provide a way to democratize locally-produced renewable energy, turning spaces like depleted farmland, warehouse rooftops, or capped landfills into environmental assets. The energy generated by these off-site farms is then distributed at a discounted rate to local households in the form of community solar shares. Subscribers see savings reflected on their utility bills in the form of clean energy credits, and access is limited only by the availability of shares within nearby community solar farms.

Unlike traditional rooftop solar, community solar allows households and businesses to access solar energy without any added costs, homeownership, or location requirements because panels are not needed on the customer’s home. Instead, subscribers keep getting their electricity through the same utility provider with the additional benefit of a discount on the standard utility supply rate.

Neighborhood Sun is reserving up to 750 community solar shares for households in the JHU community, including up to one-third of shares dedicated to low- or moderate-income (LMI) households to help address gaps in energy equity.

This partnership builds on the university’s existing solar agreement with Constellation, which provides JHU with 250,000 MWh of solar power annually, the largest commitment of its kind in the state of Maryland.

Community solar has been a state-supported pilot program in Maryland since 2017. Its undeniable success led to a recent bill that will make Maryland the 23rd U.S. state with a permanent community solar program. Since the program started, Neighborhood Sun has enabled more than $1 Million in solar savings on electric bills just for its Maryland subscribers while helping to prevent nearly 60,000 metric tons of CO2-equivalent.

Interested JHU participants can sign-up using this link.

To learn more, RSVP for a virtual info session co-hosted by Neighborhood Sun and JHU at noon EDT on Tuesday, June 27.