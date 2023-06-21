News Release: 2023 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest Open for Submissions

Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Division, in partnership with AAA of North Dakota and the North Dakota Council on the Arts, are kicking off the 2023 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism. The contest celebrates the talents of North Dakotans and showcases our state as a year-round destination. The contest is open now through Jan. 31, 2024.

This year’s competition highlights the unique characteristics of the four seasons, with photo entry categories Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. New submission methods available this year include photo entry via Instagram and a direct online upload. One winner will be selected in each category and a $200 cash prize will be awarded to the photographer of each selected photo. Additional honorable mentions may be selected in each category, with photographers receiving $50 and North Dakota merchandise. A Best of Show photo will be selected from the winning photographs, and the photographer will receive an additional $300 cash prize and a free, one-year basic membership to AAA.

In addition to the prize money, winning photographs may be used in North Dakota Tourism’s newsletters, promotional materials and social channels as well as AAA publications and social media channels. Winning photographs will be displayed on the 18th, or observatory floor, of the State Capitol mid-April through May of 2024, through a partnership with the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

Launched in 2004, the annual Governor’s Photo Contest has grown significantly since its beginnings. In its first year, the contest attracted more than 300 submissions. More than 17,300 photos have been submitted in the years since.

To view the contest rules and submission guidelines, and to upload your photos directly, visit https://belegendary.link/2023GovPhoto.

VIEW WINNERS FROM 2022: https://belegendary.link/2022PhotoContestWinners