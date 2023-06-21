WISCONSIN, June 21 - An Act to amend 66.0615 (1m) (a); and to create 66.0615 (1m) (em), 229.425 and 229.46 (8) of the statutes; Relating to: the creation of a local exposition district by the City of Superior. (FE)
Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry
Important Actions (newest first)
SB342 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-06-21
