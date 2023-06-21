Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,341 in the last 365 days.

SB342 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-06-21

WISCONSIN, June 21 - An Act to amend 66.0615 (1m) (a); and to create 66.0615 (1m) (em), 229.425 and 229.46 (8) of the statutes; Relating to: the creation of a local exposition district by the City of Superior. (FE)

Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb342

You just read:

SB342 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-06-21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more