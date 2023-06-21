Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,346 in the last 365 days.

SB344 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2023-06-21

WISCONSIN, June 21 - An Act to amend 71.05 (23) (b) 2.; and to create 71.01 (1mb) of the statutes; Relating to: designating an unborn child as a dependent for income tax purposes and increasing the income tax exemption for a dependent. (FE)

Status: S - Licensing, Constitution and Federalism

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb344

You just read:

SB344 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2023-06-21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more