Post-tropical storm Fiona marine and shoreline cleanup initiative
CANADA, June 21 - With the impacts of post-tropical storm Fiona on our shorelines, the Province of Prince Edward Island is working with industry and community partners to strengthen clean-up efforts.
Requests should include the following information:
- Beach name
- Civic address
- Pictures (text-only)
- Surrounding landmarks
- Applicant’s contact information.
“After post-tropical storm Fiona, we have seen an increased level of marine debris which requires a concerted effort to clear up so that our Island coastlines and coastal waters remain healthy not only for the enjoyment of residents but the livelihood of those who grow and harvest our Island seafood. Working together we can create a healthier environment for both present and future generations.”
- Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Cory Deagle
Information collected about the location of debris will help guide long-term initiatives to reduce the sources of marine debris, improve waste management practices and promote sustainable behaviours.
Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture
902-314-2753
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca