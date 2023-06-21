Post-tropical storm Fiona marine and shoreline cleanup initiative

CANADA, June 21 - With the impacts of post-tropical storm Fiona on our shorelines, the Province of Prince Edward Island is working with industry and community partners to strengthen clean-up efforts.

Anyone who comes across marine and shoreline debris should report it by filling out an online form or by calling Contact PEI at 1-833-734-1873.

Requests should include the following information:

Beach name

Civic address

Pictures (text-only)

Surrounding landmarks

Applicant’s contact information.

“After post-tropical storm Fiona, we have seen an increased level of marine debris which requires a concerted effort to clear up so that our Island coastlines and coastal waters remain healthy not only for the enjoyment of residents but the livelihood of those who grow and harvest our Island seafood. Working together we can create a healthier environment for both present and future generations.” - Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Cory Deagle

Information collected about the location of debris will help guide long-term initiatives to reduce the sources of marine debris, improve waste management practices and promote sustainable behaviours.

Media contact:

April Gallant

Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture

902-314-2753

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca