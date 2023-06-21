WISCONSIN, June 21 - An Act to amend 757.02 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting a judge from seeking or holding a nonjudicial office of public trust while serving in the office to which the judge was elected or appointed.
Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb347
You just read:
SB347 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-06-21
