Montgomery County Council Invites Residents to a Community Conversation Today at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, June 21 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Community meeting will be held at Weller Road Elementary School in

Silver Spring with virtual participation available





ROCKVILLE, Md., June 21, 2023—The Montgomery County Council will hold a community conversation on Wednesday, June 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Weller Road Elementary School and virtually on Zoom. Councilmembers have scheduled this community conversation to answer questions and listen to concerns from community members. Some of the topics for discussion will include pedestrian safety, housing and transportation, public safety and other issues of community concern.

"Community conversations are an opportunity for residents to get to speak directly with council members and ask questions about the issues that are of concern to them,” said Council President Evan Glass. “This listening session in Mid-County will be an important dialogue about the future of the community and county.”

Weller Road Elementary School is located at 3301 Weller Road in Silver Spring, Md. Parking is available at the school, and a Ride On bus stop is located nearby on Weller Road.

The hybrid community meeting will have an option to participate virtually through a Zoom webinar. Spanish language interpretation and American Sign Language interpretation will be available both in-person and virtually.

Community members must register ahead of time to participate in the virtual community meeting through Zoom at https://bit.ly/TownHall-Jun21. Residents will receive an email confirmation with the appropriate Zoom information to participate. Residents without internet access can call 240-777-7832 and leave a message to register.

The hybrid town hall meeting will be televised on County Cable Montgomery on channels 30 (Fios), 1056 (RCN) and 996 (Xfinity). The meeting will be streamed on Facebook (MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and YouTube (MoCoCouncilMd).

# # #

Release ID: 23-221Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832, Genevieve Kurtz 240-777-7805