Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on June 22, 2023

MARYLAND, June 21 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Committees will review data strategies for future emergencies, the disposition of properties in White Flint and Emory Grove and receive updates on summer school programs and special education services at Montgomery County Public Schools

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, June 22 at 9:30 a.m. for briefings about the Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) Report 2023-4, Developing Data Strategies for Future Emergencies, and the FY24-29 Tax-Supported Fiscal Plan Summary. The GO Committee will also review dispositions for a section of County right-of-way on Executive Blvd. and a portion of the Bethesda North Marriott and Conference Center parking lot property in White Flint and the Pepper Ridge Property located in Emory Grove.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz.

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to receive an update on the 2023 Summer School program at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and an overview of special education processes and compensatory services.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

OLO Report 2023-4, Developing Data Strategies for Future Emergencies

Review: The GO Committee will review OLO Report 2023-4, Developing Data Strategies for Future Emergencies. The report examines how County agencies could collect and track data related to emergency relief funds in a way that would not delay the flow of funds in future emergencies. The report is available on the OLO website.

Disposition of White Flint Remnant Properties

Review: The GO Committee will review and make recommendations to the full Council on the County Executive’s proposed disposition of approximately 1.27 acres of County-owned property located in the White Flint area of the County to the developer Stonebridge Acquisitions LLC. The transfer will be via a sale of property at fair market value. The property includes a portion of County right-of-way located on Executive Blvd., which was abandoned in 2015. The property also includes a portion of the Bethesda North Marriott and Conference Center parking lot property.

Disposition of Emory Grove

Review: The GO Committee will review and make recommendations to the full Council on the County Executive’s proposed disposition of approximately 2.7 acres of County-owned land located on the southeast corner of Washington Grove Lane and Pepper Ridge Way in the Emory Grove area of Gaithersburg to the Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC) for the purposes of developing housing.

The Pepper Ridge parcel has been owned by the County in fee simple since May 1983, after its transfer from the Board of Education and the Board’s determination that Pepper Ridge was no longer needed for school purposes. In addition to the subject property, two additional County-owned parcels are also proposed for transfer to HOC but are not subject to the disposition process. Altogether, a total of 22.78 acres of County-owned property is proposed for development.

Resolution to approve the Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary for the FY24-29 Public Services Program

Review: The GO Committee will review a resolution to approve the Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary for the FY24-29 Public Services Program of the FY24-29 Tax Supported Fiscal Plan. The FY24-29 Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary reflects current fiscal projections and policy assumptions when the Council adopted the FY24 Operating Budget and the Amended FY23-FY28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). Future versions of the FY24-29 Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary will change as economic and fiscal conditions are better understood. The December 2023 update will reflect changes to FY24-29 revenue estimates. The March 2024 version, included with the Executive’s recommended budget, will include revised revenue projections and updated expenditures for the County Government and its agencies in FY24.

A vote is tentatively scheduled for June 27, 2023.

2023 Summer School Program Update

Update: The EC Committee will receive an update on the implementation of summer school programs at MCPS offered during 2023. Programs offered include the Central High School Summer Program, Extended Learning Opportunities-Summer Adventures in Learning, Extended School Year and Innovative Calendar Schools. The update is expected to include budget information for summer programs, data on the number of classes and programs being offered and a discussion of any changes from past years for programs being offered in 2023.

Special Education and Compensatory Services

Overview: The EC Committee will receive an update on special education services at MCPS. In Montgomery County, a teacher or group of teachers works with parents and guardians in a collaborative problem-solving process before decisions are made regarding a student’s need for special education services. Teachers develop an intervention plan for assisting the student and document the impact of that intervention. If the student's outcomes do not improve, the case may be referred to an Educational Management Team, which may recommend a screening for consideration of special education services.

As of Oct. 1, 2022, a total of 20,233 MCPS students, or 12.7 percent of all MCPS students, were receiving special education services. For FY24, the total appropriation for Special Education is more than $425 million, which includes all instructional costs and supplies and all dedicated administrative costs and professional development related to special education services.

Additional data special education services can be found in MCPS’ Special Education at a Glance report.

