Sprinter Music Group: A New Beginning for the Music Industry, Empowering the Unheard and Combating Poverty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprinter Music Group, a groundbreaking music label founded by visionary Kevbrion Wilson, also known as Exec Baby Ziggy, is excited to announce its official launch in the music industry. This innovative venture aims to revolutionize the music scene by giving a platform to gifted and talented artists, while simultaneously creating job opportunities and providing aid for those in need, particularly the Gen Z demographic.
"Behind every dark cloud is a blue sky," asserts Wilson, emphasizing his passion for uncovering hidden talent, fostering creativity, and promoting a sense of unity and compassion within the music industry and beyond. Sprinter Music Group is proud to offer a fresh approach to enable artists to excel without needing to fit the "industry look" mold, and actively encourages them to develop their own platforms in the pursuit of musical success.
The label boasts a team of expert philanthropists along with unparalleled musical experience. Wilson, himself, has previously signed with JCE Records, worked under both Five Star Empire and 1017 Brick Squad Monopoly alongside industry leaders such as Just Rich Gates and Waka Flocka, and forged strong connections throughout the music business. These foundational experiences serve as stepping stones towards greater accomplishments with Sprinter Music Group.
In addition to supporting its roster of artists, Sprinter Music Group is dedicated to promoting social awareness and tackling pressing issues such as homelessness and poverty. To push this mission further, the company has launched a GoFundMe campaign to extend its support to homeless shelters and create sustainable change.
Sprinter Music Group welcomes all creative minds and gifted artists to join this exceptional venture, which not only represents a new and dynamic approach to the music industry but also champions vital social causes.
To get in touch with the Sprinter music group, email at sprintermusicgroup@outlook.com and you can learn more by visiting https://www.facebook.com/ExecBabyZiggy?mibextid=ZbWKw
Kevbrion Wilson
