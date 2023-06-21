MEDIA RELEASE: National Stakeholder Consultation for Coastal Fisheries and Aquaculture Management Plans

SAMOA, June 21 - Fisheries Division – Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries held a two-day national stakeholder consultations for more than sixty coastal village communities’ representatives and tilapia farmers on Tuesday 20 June and line ministries and non-government organizations today Wednesday 21June 2023 in Upolu. The consultation was to introduce and present the Coastal Fisheries and Aquaculture management plans purposes and goals, as well as the objectives, strategies, management measures and rationales. It was an opportunity for stakeholders to provide feedback on key areas and issues that should be incorporated into these two plans. The outcome from the consultations will contribute to the final preparations of the plans.

In Samoa, most, if not all, families in many coastal communities rely on fishing for a living. The inception of the community-based fisheries management program in 1995 as an additional solution to address the declining catches and overexploitation of coastal fisheries resources was a pioneer in itself. The introduction of aquaculture for more than 20 years was to put less pressure to coastal fisheries resources as well as for reef and lagoon restocking purposes. Having said that, the goals of these plans are to ensure food and nutrition security and livelihoods through sustainable utilisation, development and management of the coastal fisheries and aquaculture sectors in Samoa.

The plans are developed to align with higher government overarching policies, and the Fisheries Management Act 2016 as a primary legal instrument for promoting sustainable utilisation, management and development of coastal fisheries and aquaculture in Samoa. The implementation of these two plans will be a sole responsibility of the Fisheries Division-MAF in collaboration with the national, regional, sub-regional and international relevant partners and national stakeholders.

At the opening ceremony, his Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Afioga Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Leuatea Fosi Schmidt acknowledged with gratitude the contributions from all main village groups – Alii & Faipule – Village Council, women’s committee and untitled men-aumaga in the development of coastal fisheries as well as promoting of aquaculture mainly at the rural areas. The Minister added by encouraging village representatives, aquaculture farmers and representatives from relevant ministries and NGOs to work collaboratively together with MAF to achieve the goals and objectives set out for these two plans for food security and livelihoods for our local communities as well as sustainable management of the coastal fisheries resources and aquaculture.

His Honourable Minister also extends his gratitude to the Ministry of Primary Industries – New Zealand and the Pacific Community (SPC) for their invaluable contributions to the review and the development of these two plans.

Should you need further information or clarification, please do not hesitate to contact Mr Roseti Imo, ACEO-Fisheries on telephone 20369 or email: roseti.imo@maf.gov.ws