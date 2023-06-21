Perdue Farms Extends Partnership with GreenGasUSA to Further Reduce Carbon Emissions in Food Production

/EIN News/ -- Salisbury, Md., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the company’s commitment to continuous improvement, Perdue Farms , a family-owned, vertically integrated food and agriculture company has extended its partnership with GreenGasUSA to advance its carbon-reduction goals.

In the companies’ second carbon-reduction initiative together, GreenGas will upgrade an existing methane-capture installation at Perdue’s Cromwell, Ky., facility with value-added modernization that will not only improve the facility’s operational efficiency and reduce its environmental footprint, but also benefits the surrounding community by creating local jobs.

A leading provider of renewable energy solutions, GreenGas helps farmers, food processors, and industrial manufacturers capture greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their operations. Through wastewater optimization and anaerobic digestion, the company converts waste streams into renewable natural gas (RNG), which is used by their customers as a zero- and negative-carbon fuel source to offset and reduce fossil fuel consumption.

This project is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and expected to reduce the operation’s GHG emission by 5,000 MTCO2e per year.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Perdue Farms to provide solutions for their Cromwell plant. Through the execution of our RNG project, we will help Perdue with improvements to their existing digester, facilitating the removal of digestate to improve digester performance, and bring renewable energy to the Kentucky utility grid. With our vendor partners we are able to bring quick results to Cromwell and have the project operational this year,” said CEO and Founder of GreenGasUSA, Marc Fetten.

“Working with like-minded partners like GreenGas, we’re able to accelerate our environmental efforts and continue reducing the impact of our business, as well as benefit the communities around our operations,” said Drew Getty, Perdue Farms vice president of environmental sustainability. “Following the high-impact success of our first project together in North Carolina – through which we are on track to reduce our companywide carbon emissions by 17 percent – expanding our partnership with GreenGas was an obvious next step in our ongoing journey of continuous improvement at Perdue.”

In January 2023, Perdue and GreenGas announced the successful launch of a similar project at Perdue’s Lewiston, N.C. facility to capture the methane from the operation’s onsite wastewater treatment facility and convert it to RNG. Through the first six months of operation, more than 40,000 metric tons of CO2e were captured and converted to RNG – the GHG equivalent of eliminating 4.5 million gallons of gasoline being consumed. Find a video explaining the project here.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About GreenGasUSA

GreenGasUSA provides high quality renewable energy solutions centered around renewable natural gas (RNG) to carbon and renewable energy buyers. GreenGas’ wastewater and engineering experts design and permit comprehensive biogas solutions including, biogas capture, anaerobic digestion, gas flaring, compression, transportation, and pipeline injection. The core of our solutions is built around safety and environmental improvements. GreenGas has operational RNG facilities at agricultural and food processing sources across the country, with proven success in installing, commissioning, and operating gas upgrading equipment; RNG product compression and transportation; and existing pipeline injection infrastructure. Our existing assets and high-profile partnerships are helping to shape the renewable energy landscape by offering zero-carbon solutions to customers committed to bettering the environment.

