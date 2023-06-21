Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue to Cross US$ 2.5 Bn, Globally by 2031 – Comprehensive Study by Transparency Market Research

Rise in incidence of breast cancer and increase in number of breast reconstruction procedures are fueling the breast reconstruction market. Furthermore, advancements in breast reconstruction procedures that focus on reducing operative time and pain and improving accuracy in implant positioning are anticipated to increase the breast reconstruction market size in the next few years.

Prospects of increase in adoption of acellular dermal matrix (ADMs) with a surge in shift from two-step breast reconstruction procedures to single step breast reconstruction procedures are likely to boost market value. However, companies in the breast reconstruction market are increasingly making data-driven decisions before investing in new technologies for commercial success.

Array of clinical advantages of acellular dermal matrix to support breast implants, especially in patients with immediate reconstruction after breast removal surgery, and increase in adoption among surgeons are fueling the acellular dermal matrix product segment

Increase in availability of breast reconstruction procedures and high demand for breast implants are creating opportunities in the breast reconstruction market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape



The breast reconstruction market is consolidated with the presence of mostly large players that control the majority share. Companies are engaging in new product launches, M&As, and partnerships to consolidate their position in the market.

Prominent players in the breast reconstruction market include Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Integra LifeSciences, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., AbbVie Inc., GC Aesthetics, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), and RTI Surgical Inc.

Key Findings of Study

Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Reconstruction Market – The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on market development. Elective surgeries such as breast reconstruction were postponed in several countries during the peak of the pandemic. According to a publication of the Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery, reconstructive surgeries and oncologic breast surgeries declined by 11% and 6.8%, respectively, in 2020 compared to 2019.

Surge in Demand for Silicone & Silicone Breast Implants Boosting Segment – Based on product, the breast implants segment held more than 42% market share in 2021. This can be ascribed to the increase in incidence of breast cancer and breast reconstruction procedures and the rise in demand for silicone & saline breast implants. Breast implants used for breast reconstruction and augmentation are of two types: silicone and saline implants.

The acellular dermal matrix segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to an increase in use of ADM in implant-based breast reconstruction procedures for the correction of breast abnormalities such as contracture and rippling.

Growth in Breast Reconstruction Procedures to Drive Hospitals Segment – The hospitals segment accounted for a leading share of the global market in 2021. Growth in number of breast reconstruction procedures carried out in hospitals is fueling the segment.

The ambulatory surgery centers segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR in the next few years. Ambulatory surgery centers have the potential to provide improved quality procedures and post-surgery medical care while simultaneously reducing costs. The number of breast reconstruction surgical procedures carried out in outpatient centers has increased significantly in countries in the West. For instance, more than two-thirds of breast reconstruction procedures carried out in the U.S. are performed in outpatient centers.

Growth Drivers

Increase in prevalence of breast cancer and rise in number of breast reconstruction procedures are fueling the breast reconstruction market

Rise in popularity of breast reconstruction post mastectomy is augmenting market growth

Regional Analysis

North America held a significant market share in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to technological advances in breast reconstruction devices, rise in the number of manufacturers of breast implants and acellular dermal matrices, and steady increase in the prevalence of breast cancer. According to data published by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the total number of breast reconstruction procedures increased from 541, 167 in 2019 to 596, 896 in 2020 in the U.S.

The breast reconstruction market in Asia Pacific is likely to be driven by increase in incidence of breast cancer, high demand for breast implants, and increase in the manufacturing of new products in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia. Furthermore, rise in disposable income, increase in awareness about advanced breast reconstruction procedures, and increase in the availability of surgical procedures in outpatient centers and hospitals are fueling market progress in the region.

The global breast reconstruction market is segmented as follows;

Global Breast Reconstruction Market, by Product

Breast Implants

Silicone

SalineTissue Expanders

Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)

Others



Global Breast Reconstruction Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Global Breast Reconstruction Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



