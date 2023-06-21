Contact: Liz Martins, Public Information Officer

Phone: (775) 687-0772

E-mail: emartins@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – June 21, 2023

Court orders receivership for Friday Health Plans of Nevada

CARSON CITY, NV – On June 12, 2023, the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada ordered Friday Health Plans of Nevada (FHP-N) into receivership and appointed Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper as Receiver. The petition for receivership was initiated on June 1, 2023, with the company’s consent due to concerns about FHP-N’s financial condition.

This order allows Commissioner Kipper, through an appointed special deputy receiver, to take over the day-to-day operations of the company and to thoroughly examine its finances in order to determine the best option to protect policyholders and creditors—either by rehabilitating and returning the company to private management, or by liquidating the company.

The Court has also issued an injunction against providers from denying health services to members during the receivership.

For the latest updates and information, please visit the receivership website at https://fridayhealthplansofnevada.com.

For questions, you may contact the special deputy receiver directly:

Darren Ellingson

Ellingson & Associates, LLC

Special Deputy Receiver

dellingson@ellingsonassociates.com

A copy of the order may be found here.

