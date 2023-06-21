MDC invites new anglers to several fishing events in Kirksville this July

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites new anglers to learn the basics of fishing in Kirksville at several Beginner/Family Fishing Day events. These programs will include all the basics of fishing including, casting, fish identification, and proper fish handling. The dates for these programs are as follows:

This event is free to the public ages six and older. Participants ages 16 and older must have a valid fishing license to participate in this event. Licenses can be purchased at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g. All materials for this event will be provided.

Big Creek Conservation Area is located on Rainbow Basin in Kirksville, and Hazel Creek Lake is located on Peaceful Front Road in Kirksville. Questions about this event can be sent to Nolan Partin at Nolan.partin@mdc.mo.gov.