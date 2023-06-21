"Artists and Vagabonds" A Courageous Journey of Healing Exploring the Deep Impact of Narcissistic Personality Disorder.
In the poignant memoir, 'Artists and Vagabonds,' Lorena L. Sikorski writes a deeply personal account of her tumultuous upbringing.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With unflinching honesty, Lorena L. Sikorski’s book, “Artists and Vagabonds” reflects on her childhood that has been scarred by a mother afflicted with a narcissistic personality disorder. She vividly recounts the conditional love, physical and sexual abuse, and emotional manipulation she endured, where her mother's love hinged on servitude and compliance.
As the court jester of the family, Sikorski mastered the art of humor as a defense mechanism against her mother's wrath. The author shares her nomadic existence, uprooted from one place to another at her mother's whims. The scars of her childhood run deep, as she endured unspeakable violations and was forbidden from seeking help or speaking out.
In "Artists and Vagabonds," Sikorski bravely shares her journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance, grappling with her identity and sexuality as a lesbian. Her story takes an empowering turn as she defies societal expectations and breaks free from the cycle of abuse, embarking on a path of healing and reclaiming her own voice.
Lorena L Sikorski, a retired music educator, and accomplished musician, pours her heart into this courageous narrative. Drawing from her personal experiences, she sheds light on the lasting impact of narcissistic abuse and the power of resilience and self-love.
"Artists and Vagabonds" is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and an invitation to confront the painful realities of narcissistic personality disorder. It is a book that will resonate with readers seeking solace, understanding, and inspiration.
