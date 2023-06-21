Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions 2023 Mid-Year Real Estate Market Outlook Reveals Real State of Real Estate and How to Finish Year Strong

Buffini & Company founder and chairman to share knowledge and insight on the 2023 real estate market trends in the “Bold Predictions” free broadcast.

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, CA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Buffini, the iconic founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, will reveal his insights and projections regarding the true state of the current real estate market in one of the industry’s most anticipated events. The online broadcast, “Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions 2023: Mid-Year Update,” will air Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

One of real estate’s most respected thought leaders, Buffini will share his unique perspective, based on up-to-date economic data and knowledge gained from his legendary 30-plus career, on how the market is currently performing and what he anticipates it will do for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. He will also offer practical, strategic advice for agents designed to help them create and execute a winning business plan that will allow them to end the year on a strong note.

Buffini will also be joined by David Stevens, the former president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association who currently serves as CEO of Mountain Lake Consulting, Inc., a financial services consulting firm focused on real estate finance. Stevens will discuss:

The “big picture” on mortgage rates.

His impression of moves made by the Federal Reserve and future decisions they may make.

Advice real estate agents should be offering their clients.

The health and well-being of the nation’s banks.

His predictions for the remainder of 2023 as well as 2024.

“It’s important that we provide our clients with data and statistics that tell the true picture of what is actually happening in the real estate market,” Buffini said. “In this broadcast we will stress that every day is valuable, let them know where they really need to focus and how to get their business fit for the remainder of 2023."

The online broadcast, "Brian Buffini's Bold Predictions 2023: Mid-Year Update," will air Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Those listening to the broadcast will also receive access to Brian Buffini's 2nd Biannual 2023 Real Estate Report.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin and emigrated to San Diego in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to live your best life. His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and host of “It’s a Good Life” podcast where he delivers simple tips, tools and training for a good life. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal bestselling author with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

