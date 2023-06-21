A collection of poems about family
Marilyn Wassmann showcases her drawings and excellent written poemsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Family is one of the inspirations of all people in the world. People tend to work hard and try to keep a stable life for their families and loved ones. Family is also one of the most inspirations for art such as poems, drawings, and paintings. Marilyn B. Wassmann was indeed inspired by her family in her art and that’s when "Pen Scratching Poets" was started.
After many years of writing poems, Marilyn Wassmann collected the best of her and her family’s works and published a book. Each poem is significantly important to the author and is also matched with beautifully drawn charcoal illustrations done by Marilyn herself. Readers would love this book as a gift to their loved ones.
Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann was born in a leap year and earned four degrees-two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group. In 2016, she published "Pen Scratching Poets:" A Collection of One Family's Creative Pursuits and other books What the Wind Blew In, The Opossums and the Cats with her husband Paul.
This family heirloom is now available on Amazon and all other online bookstores. To know more about her other works visit her website at www.marilynwassmann.com.
