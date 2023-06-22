Battling Medical Gaslighting for Empowered Healthcare

Health+Plus Clinic Health+Plus Staff

Missouri Clinic Shines a Light on Patient Advocacy

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasingly, women are being told that their health symptoms are simply “all in their head,” a disturbing trend known as medical gaslighting. Leading the charge against this insidious issue is Health+Plus, a holistic medicine provider pioneering an initiative focused on listening to patients, validating their experiences, and providing comprehensive evaluations.

“A recent survey uncovered a staggering statistic: 71% of women have been told by a physician that their symptoms were merely imagined,” said Dr. David Clark, owner and chief provider of Health+Plus Clinic in Oak Grove, Missouri, just outside Kansas City. “The phenomenon, known as medical gaslighting, is a form of psychological manipulation in which a patient's symptoms and concerns are dismissed or downplayed.”

“Health+Plus firmly rejects this practice. It has no place in medicine,” he said. Instead, his facility insists on empowering patients, offering a platform where their concerns are taken seriously, and their symptoms thoroughly investigated.

"Your voice matters," Dr Clark said. "We approach patient consultations with deep empathy, acknowledging the validity of symptoms and committing to understanding the discomfort they're experiencing."

A Chiropractic Internist [DABCI] and a Naturopath [NMD], Dr. Clark has been in private practice since 1975. People from all over the country began to hear good reports of Dr. Clark’s success in treating chronic illness with a natural approach began traveling to his little office in Oak Grove. Since 1999, he more than quadrupled the size of that office to accommodate the needs of his patients who seek a natural, caring health approach to their healthcare.

Dr. Clark is dedicated to conducting comprehensive evaluations for every new patient, performing an array of medical tests to uncover the root causes of health problems. This thorough examination of the 'whole person' helps ensure that no potential health issue is overlooked.

“At Health+Plus, we understand that health problems can stem from a variety of factors, and they endeavor to address all possible underlying causes – from hormonal imbalances to harmful lifestyle choices,” Dr. Clark added. “The facility provides tailored recommendations based on our findings to help improve patients' overall well-being. It starts, however, with listening and not being dismissive.”

While they cannot guarantee success in every case, Health+Plus underscores its commitment to taking every patient seriously.

"At Health+Plus, we greatly value the trust of our patients and strive to create a safe space where they can openly share their concerns," says Melissa Abramovitz, APRN/FNP-BC, who collaborates closely with Dr. Clark in providing patient care. "The foundation of that trust is built on actively listening to our patients and taking their experiences seriously."

“Gaslighting has to go,” Dr. Clark said.

To learn more about Health+Plus or schedule an appointment, call 816-625-4497 or visit their contact page. Be sure to visit their blog for weekly updates, tips, and news about health and well-being.



About Health+Plus

Health+Plus Clinic, based in Oak Grove, Missouri, is a holistic medicine provider dedicated to comprehensive patient evaluations and care. They focus on listening to, validating, and empowering their patients. They strive to build genuine partnerships in their patients' healthcare journeys and firmly reject the practice of medical gaslighting. For more information, visit HealthPlus.clinic. Health+Plus is not an emergency medical facility. If you are experiencing sudden intense symptoms, visit a hospital, urgent care center, or dial 911 immediately.