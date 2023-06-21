Children's Health Foundation Unveils ChangeIt: Ascend's Innovative Fundraising Solution

Charitable Giving Through Everyday Transactions

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Ontario, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Health Foundation believes that children and their families deserve the best possible care and the most possible hope when faced with a serious health issue. Today we are excited to announce ChangeIt by Ascend that is a WIN-WIN allowing you to do good and save money. Children’s Health Foundation ChangeIt program will be unveiled at a special launch event at Storybook Gardens on Friday, June 23, 2023.



This innovative program enables users to support the mission of Children’s Health Foundation when they sign up and link a credit card to ChangeIt. Each purchase made is rounded up to the nearest dollar, turning spare change into critical support for children and families facing health challenges. Moreover, users benefit from exclusive discounts and rewards, providing a unique twist to charitable giving.

Scott Fortnum, President and CEO of Children’s Health Foundation, says, “Innovation and compassion have always been at the heart of Children’s Health Foundation. ChangeIt enables us to leverage the latest technology to expand our children’s community and impact.”

Daniel Lewis, CEO of Ascend, echoes the excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled about our partnership with the award-winning Children’s Health Foundation. ChangeIt is all about simplicity and impact, turning everyday purchases into recurring donations. For donors, it’s an effortless way to support a wonderful cause while saving money with exclusive cashback rewards on everyday goods and services.”

“We’re also providing brands a unique platform to showcase their commitment to social good. Together with Children’s Health Foundation, we’re navigating the exciting intersection of technology, philanthropy, and commerce. I’m truly looking forward to the significant difference we will make in children’s lives."

The program also extends to a referral initiative where users earn bonuses for successfully referred friends. This expansion adds to the program’s collective impact and amplifies its reach, touching more lives and creating healthier futures for children.

Children’s Health Foundation cordially invites the media to attend the launch event at Storybook Gardens, 1958 Storybook Lane, London, ON, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on June 23, 2023. The event includes a concert performance by ‘The Thinking Caps,’ an official launch announcement, and plenty of playtime in the park.

ChangeIt, a program by Ascend Fundraising Solutions, empowers change, savings, and earning rewards through everyday transactions. Ascend has served charities and non-profits for over 14 years and raised over $1 Billion for more than 800 charities across the US and Canada.

Children’s Health Foundation, founded in 1922, raises funds to ensure that children and their families across Western Ontario receive the best possible care and the most possible hope when faced with a life-threatening or life-limiting diagnosis. By funding equipment, programs and research at Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, TVCC and Children’s Health Research Institute, Children’s Health Foundation ensures better childhoods for kids facing serious health issues, and hope, relief and support for those who love them.

Ascend Fundraising Solutions collaborates with foundations and non-profit organizations, delivering top-tier fundraising solutions. Our programs, including donor loyalty rewards, raffle, private lottery, and sweepstakes, foster donor prospects and engage existing supporters.

