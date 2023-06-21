June 21 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards More Than $100,000 in Grants to Four Colorado Counties

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, June 21, 2023 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) has awarded $107,973.75 in grants to four Colorado counties to maintain and upgrade recording technologies and allow customers to access records digitally.

“It’s important that county clerk and recorders offices have the resources they need to modernize their recording practices and make their data more accessible to the public,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “These ERTB grants will ensure that Cheyenne, Crowley, Lincoln, and Prowers Counties can maintain, upgrade, and further secure their recording systems so that their constituents can more easily access records.”

Cheyenne County was awarded $6,053.75 to continue to provide archive software support for the Cheyenne County Historical Document Archive, allowing customers to access land records digitally via the County’s website. Cheyenne County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Crowley County was awarded $9,501.00 to update their records management software and install fraud notification services. Crowley County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Lincoln County was awarded $15,175.00 for the purchase of upgraded recording tools. Lincoln County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Prowers County was awarded $77,244.00 to maintain their recording software and online web services, and complete the digitalization of land use and other recorded documents. Prowers County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties -- especially in rural Colorado -- invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

More information on the ERTB