Biden-Harris Administration Announces Public-Private Partnership to Expand Access to Contraceptive Care

Initiative with Upstream aims to strengthen reproductive care in primary health care settings across the United States

The Biden-Harris Administration today announced a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Upstream to expand access to contraception, an essential component of reproductive health care, and address the growing disparities in women’s health in the U.S.

The public-private partnership is a continuation of HHS’ ongoing efforts to implement President Biden’s Executive Orders to protect and secure access to reproductive care, including by ensuring all HHS-funded providers and clinics receive appropriate training and resources to address family planning needs. These providers are an essential source of care for underserved communities. Through a five-year agreement, HHS and Upstream will focus on identifying areas of high need for contraceptive care, where people of reproductive age may lack reasonable access to a health care center that offers the full range of contraceptive methods.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is steadfast in its commitment to protecting reproductive health care in all communities,” said Marvin Figueroa, Director of the Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs at HHS. “By equipping providers and health care facilities with the training and support necessary to expand contraception options and access, we can better empower patients and help address disparities in family planning care.”

“We’ve reached a crucial point in history, calling for an expanded approach to dramatically improve contraception access,” said Mark Edwards, CEO of Upstream. “Both HHS and Upstream share a common goal of improving women’s health, increasing access to contraception, and addressing disparities in contraceptive care. Through this partnership, we will ensure health care facilities across the U.S. are equipped with the training, tools, and resources needed to offer their patients the high-quality contraceptive care they need and deserve.”

To address the gaps in the health care system, HHS and Upstream will collaborate to help health care providers receive free technical assistance, training and education on contraceptive care in primary care settings - where most women receive their health care. Over the course of the multi-year partnership, HHS and Upstream will work collaboratively to strengthen health systems and health care provider settings with the goal of promoting comprehensive patient-centered care for all people of reproductive age.