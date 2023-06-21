John Rose, Aida Murad, and Raziya Palmer join the Sustainable Media Center Board of Advisors
Three mission-driven leaders in Media, Impact Art, and High School leadership - have joined as members of the Sustainable Media Center Board of Advisors.NY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Three mission-driven leaders in Media, Impact Art, and High School leadership - have joined as members of the Sustainable Media Center Board of Advisors.
John Rose is a consultant to a broad set of technology, media, and telecommunications companies. He led a multiyear effort with the World Economic Forum to define and address issues and opportunities related to big data. Mr. Rose is a Managing Director and Senior Partner (Media sector) at Boston Consulting Group. He previously served as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corp Dev, New Media, Industry and Government Affairs, and Global Asset Management at EMI; and Director and Co-leader of the Global Media and Entertainment Practice at McKinsey & Company.
Aida Murad is a Jordanian US-based Impact Artist whose mission is to help people feel seen, heard, and loved through art. She paints with her fingers due to a past trauma. Previously Aida was an Economist and Tech Founder. Today, Aida is an Impact Artist who combines her expertise as an Artist, Reiki master, Intuitive, and Coach to create transformational art experiences and fine art by painting with her fingers to both beautify people's physical spaces and bring healing.
Raziya Palmer is a rising tenth grader attending Success Academy High School of the Liberal Arts- Harlem. She has a strong passion for mental health in teenagers. She is working to find ways to ensure teenagers get the best resources to allow for the betterment of their mental state, saying “We can’t have great future leaders unless they are able to stay healthy mentally.”
"The mission of the Sustainable Media Center is to create a community of intergenerational change," said Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Center for Sustainable Media. "John, Aida, and Raziya bring a history of extraordinary personal work to our growing and diverse Advisory community. It’s a privilege to work with them.”
The Sustainable Media Center is a nonprofit organization that works to advance sustainable and ethical practices in the media industry. Through research, education, and advocacy, the Center seeks to create a media landscape that is equitable, inclusive, and environmentally responsible.
Together they join a distinguished group of individuals on the Center's board of advisors, including media industry leaders, academics, and technology experts including Ava Seave, of Columbia University and Quantum Media, Ken Bronfin, Senior Managing Director of Hearst Ventures, Ann Kirschner the Interim President of Hunter College, Dawn Barber co-founder, NY Creative Tech Week, Avalon Fenster NxtGen Board lead, and Columbia University Junior, and Steven Rosenbaum, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Sustainable Media Center.
For More Information - contact:
Steven Rosenbaum
Executive Director
The Center for Sustainable Media
info@SustainableMedia.Center
Steve Rosenbaum
MagnifyMedia
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
SMC Mission Statement