Homecoming: New Resource Focused on Incarceration, Housing, and HIV

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office of HIV/AIDS Housing, which administers the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program, in collaboration with the Technical Assistance Collaborative, Inc. and Videographer, Josh Hayes, recently released new resources titled, Homecoming: Life after IncarcerationExit Disclaimer. Homecoming focuses on raising awareness of the myriad challenges and barriers people experience as they re-enter society after incarceration.

The resources showcase examples of organizations, subject matter experts, Federal and local officials, advocates, and community members who are leading the way in supporting the reentry population and feature the often-marginalized voices of people with lived experience. Homecoming has a secondary focus on the connection between HIV and incarceration and highlights the challenges and opportunities that exist in addressing the housing and health needs of people with HIV exiting jails and prisons.