Navina named to the 2023 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Companies

Navina’s AI Platform Turns Chaotic Patient Data into Actionable Clinical Insights to Improve Delivery of Value-Based CareNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Navina, the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered platform that transforms large amounts of patient data into actionable clinical insights at the point of care, today announced its inclusion in the CB Insights seventh annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world, alongside industry trailblazers such as OpenAI and Midjourney.
"This recognition by CB Insights is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, who are driving the adoption of AI in healthcare to revolutionize physician workflows and support the shift to value-based care,” said Ronen Lavi, CEO and Co-founder of Navina. "Healthcare providers across the United States are embracing our solution to improve patient care while combating physician burnout. We are proud to be at the forefront of this positive change in the healthcare industry."
Navina brings medically-informed AI to the point of care with a solution that impacts every patient interaction, empowering physicians to deliver more personalized, proactive care. Rather than spending their time sifting through patient records, physicians get a concise, contextualized summary of their patients' health status, as well as evidence-based clinical recommendations for preventative care, which is especially critical in the transition to value-based care. By reducing the administrative and cognitive burden on physicians, Navina’s AI solution facilitates better care and improved quality outcomes.
"This year’s AI 100 cohort are developing game changing innovations that meaningfully impact the world around them," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “From healthcare to climate tech, we’ve seen incredibly novel applications of AI, particularly in the generative AI space. Our winners are shaping the future of AI and its possibilities, and as the future unfolds, I cannot wait to see what they accomplish next.”
Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team picked these 100 private market vendors from a pool of nearly 9,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on CB Insights datasets — including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, business relationships, Yardstiq transcripts, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength — and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential.
The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.
Quick facts on the 2023 AI 100:
- Equity funding and deals: Since 2019, the 2023 AI 100 cohort has raised nearly $22B — driven by OpenAI’s $13B worth of investments from Microsoft — across 223 deals.
- Unicorns: There are 15 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.
- Most Represented Categories: The cohort is broken down across 14 industries, 19 cross-industry applications, and 11 categories of AI development tools.
- Geographic distributions: This year’s winners represent 13 different countries across the globe. Sixty-seven of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The UK comes in second with 10 winners, and Canada follows closely with 7. Other countries home to a winner/winners on this year’s list include the Netherlands, Sweden, China, and Germany.
About Navina
Navina uses medically informed AI to turn chaotic data into an intuitive and concise Patient Portrait that allows physicians and the entire care team to assess, collaborate and act on even the most complicated cases instantly. Designed for and loved by physicians, Navina allows for high-quality and empathic patient care, resulting in better treatment, reduced missed diagnoses and a reduced burden on physicians.
About CB Insights
CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.
