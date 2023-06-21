Morning Mindset with Tai Debuts The Hike & Experience with lululemon During BET Awards Weekend in L.A.
Black & Brown Women to Enjoy 4-hour Wellness Experience Including Breathwork, Affirmations, Meditation Circles, Stretching & More in Griffith Park on June 24th
We created The Hike + Experience to center and celebrate Black and Brown women’s wellness at a time where it’s so needed.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Morning Mindset with Tai, the digital spiritual morning ritual and community, is thrilled to announce "The Hike + Experience," an event powered by lululemon. The ground-breaking and record-setting hike, which anticipates over 300 people, is designed to elevate minds, spirits, and heart rates on June 24th during the BET Awards Weekend in Los Angeles. lululemon will celebrate the launch of their new hiking shoe, the Blissfeel Trail, during the star-studded hike, and promote their lululemon Further Strava challenge encouraging people to spend time outdoors this summer. TV Host, Producer, and co-founder of BROWN GIRL Jane, Tai Beauchamp, will be joined by an incredible lineup of co-hosts for an unforgettable morning of inspiration and healing for Black and Brown women at Griffith Park.
— Tai Beauchamp, founder of Morning Mindset with Tai
Guests will experience an exhilarating 4-hour experience including the hike, heart-pumping workouts, intentional connections, and a celebration of community, and culture.
“We created this experience to center and celebrate Black and Brown women’s wellness at a time where it’s so needed,” says Tai Beauchamp, founder of Morning Mindset with Tai. “We can’t wait to welcome hundreds of women who during the hike will get to affirm, connect, move, and reset their spirits, all while connecting with nature and celebrating the BET Awards and 50 years of Hip-Hop.”
The immersive experience also includes partners BET Her, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, AG1, BROWN GIRL Jane, and The OnPurpose Movement®.
“BET is invested in ensuring Black people thrive. Partnering with Morning Mindset with Tai is a natural progression of this work, as mental health is critical to our community’s wellness,” says Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Vice President of Social Impact, BET. “We are excited to expand our One Million Hours challenge with this hike, as we partner with the Boris L. Henson Foundation to supply one million hours of cost-free mental health care and wellness opportunities to the Black community.”
The Hike & Experience is open to individuals of all fitness levels and encourages participants to don their brightest athleisure attire. The event will take place at Griffith Park, located at 2650 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Check-in opens at 9 AM PST, and the hike and experience will commence promptly at 9:30 AM PST. Attendees are advised to bring their sisters, their friends, their yoga mat, and an open heart & mind. Download the Strava app before heading to the hike since service is limited.
To sign up and learn more information about Morning Mindset with Tai's Hike + Experience, please visit the official website at morningmindsetwithtai.com.
Mercy Chikowore
mercyc PR
mercy@mercyc.com