ATLX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Lithium Corporation Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: March 25, 2022 to May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 1, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in ATLX:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/atlas-lithium-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41117&from=3

Atlas Lithium Corporation NEWS - ATLX NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Atlas Lithium Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (ii) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company’s stock; (iii) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium’s business was revealed; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Atlas Lithium you have until August 1, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Atlas Lithium securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the ATLX lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/atlas-lithium-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41117&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com