SPR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 8, 2020 to April 13, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SPR:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/spirit-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41106&from=3

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. NEWS - SPR NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (2) as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (3) as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; (4) the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit’s financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Spirit you have until July 5, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Spirit securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SPR lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/spirit-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41106&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com


