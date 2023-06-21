Deputy PM Quang designated more tasks in science technology, and communications

VIETNAM, June 21 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang will take over responsibilities in the science, technology, and communications and information fields, besides other tasks designated to him, according to a new decision signed by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

Deputy Prime Minister Quang will monitor and direct the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Information and Communications besides other ministries assigned earlier.

Quang will also act as chairman of national councils and committees, heads of steering committees, and chairman of the council for appraisal of master plans in related fields.

Earlier these two fields were assigned to Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà.

With the new decision, Hà is now in charge of the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, the Vietnam National University Hanoi, and the Vietnam National University HCM City.

Quang is now in charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Information and Communications. — VNS