Ministry of Public Security strengthens cooperation with RoK Coast Guard

HÀ NỘI - Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm and Commissioner General of the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) Kim Jong-Uk discussed cooperation orientations between the two agencies during their talks in Hà Nội on June 21.

Lâm noted with pleasure outstanding, comprehensive developments of the relations between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in various spheres, stressing the bilateral relationship has been built up on the firm foundation of political trust, strong economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges for mutual development.

Notably, the collaboration between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and the KCG has made progress, he said.

On the basis of outcomes of the working session between the two agencies last April, their units have coordinated in implementing cooperation programmes and plans substantively and effectively, Lâm continued.

A memorandum of understanding between the two agencies, which is expected to be signed in the time ahead, will be a highlight in the materialisation of the action programmes implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and will be a milestone in making long-term commitments by the two agencies in the areas of shared concern, according to the minister.

Speaking highly of the KCG’s decision on patrol ship supply to the MPS, Lâm said it demonstrates mutual support in the fight against cross-border crimes, and the RoK side’s assistance in enhancing research and rescue capacity for Vietnamese police.

For his part, Kim pledged to push ahead with the finalisation of key cooperation contents between the two sides, firstly the completion of procedures for the patrol ship handover.

The officers agreed to actively conducted key cooperation activities where the RoK has strengths and the MPS has demand, and organise training courses for Vietnamese waterway police.

They will also exchange all-level delegations to put forth specific cooperation plans. VNS