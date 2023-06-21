From Ex-Convict to U. S. Senator, Dr. Tracy Andrus Positioned to Pull Off the Biggest Upset in Texas Political History

Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus

From Ex-Convict to U. S. Senator, Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus Positioned to Pull Off the Biggest Upset in Texas Political History in his quest to become U. S. Senator

MARSHALL, TX, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Democratic Senatorial Candidate , Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus’ is picking up potential votes from every side of the aisle, including republicans and independents. Prior to announcing his campaign in east Texas three months ago, very few people had ever heard of the name Tracy Andrus, now he is securing endorsements from some of the largest PWIs and HBCUs in the state of Texas. Dr. Andrus is being invited to speak at many democratic functions throughout the state of Texas.Dr. Andrus told a group of his supporters in Marshall, and Dallas, Texas that he is not a politician, but a man on a mission to help fix a broken system. Prior to becoming the Director of Criminal Justice at Wiley College in 2006, Dr. Andrus spent three years in the Texas and Louisiana Department of Corrections for felony theft by check kiting and for theft of service for not returning a rental vehicle on time which got him a three-year prison sentence. Despite the setbacks that he encountered, upon his release from prison in 1994, he entered college and earned his associates and bachelor’s from La College in Pineville, La, a master’s degree from the University of Louisiana Monroe, and in 2005, he became the first African American in the United States to earn a PhD in Juvenile Justice from Prairie View A&M University. Dr.Tracy Andrus has gained support from college students, business owners, educators, parents, and people wanting to see real change. Tracy Andrus has promised to sponsor and support federal legislation that will expand pardoning powers to District Judges throughout Texas. Andrus said, Governor Greg Abbott has proved to the American Public and all Texans that pardons are no longer given to people based on rehabilitation, but are now granted based on political affiliations, who you know and what causes you support! That stops with my election to the U.S. Congress says Andrus! Andrus has also vowed to sponsor and support federal legislation that will mandate three tier security systems around schools in Texas. No parent or grandparent should have to identify their kids’ body because of mass shootings at schools, when we know what is needed to protect our babies. We stop guns from entering airports and prisons every day, we must show the same level of concern for our children as they attend school.Andrus says that he supports comprehensive immigration reform. We have got to get a grip on the border! Congress, FEMA, Homeland Security, and ICE must work together to resolve these issues. We can no longer issue ITIN numbers to Hispanics and then complain that they are not here legally! We must give illegal aliens a clear pathway to citizenship! Andrus said that he supports a Woman's Right to Choose, LGBTQ Rights and Climate Change Laws. Andrus said that he will support youth employment programs throughout Texas. Andrus said he will support the legalization of marijuana as it will increase tax revenue, job growth and investment opportunities for Texans! Andrus will support renewable energy.Andrus told a group of student supporters that he will sponsor and support legislation that makes it legal for all Texans who are not serving time in prison to vote. Texans should not be exploited and intimidated by republicans who make them believe that they cannot vote. Currently, people who are on probation or parole are ineligible to vote in the state of Texas. Dr. Andrus said this is crazy especially when you consider the fact that there are states like Vermont, Maine and Washington DC that never suspend the rights to vote to any of their residents even if they are in prison. Texas pardon and voting laws are antiquated and have not been changed for hundreds of years. As the landscape in Texas changes, the laws MUST Change also to benefit and serve all TEXANS. With the election of Dr. Andrus, he has promised to bring real changes to laws that hurt Texans.The committee to Elect Tracy Andrus has forwarded communication to Ms. Carolyn Oliver a Philanthropist from Austin, Texas, George Soros, Makenzie Scott, Beyonce Knowles, Jaz-Z, Jeff Bezos, Lil Boosie and others seeking campaign assistance. To donate, please login to www.actblue.com and type Andrus

