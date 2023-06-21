Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:23 am, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim at the listed location. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 23-year-old Gregory Pinkney of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse

 

