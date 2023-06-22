Rocavaka “The Vaka That Rocks” Wins at 2023 Bartender Spirits Awards
The judges were impressed with Rocavaka's smooth, clean taste and its versatility in cocktails. They also praised the brand's sleek, fun packaging.PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island, NY, 22 May 2023 – At the 2023 Bartender Spirits Awards, the 5th edition which took place in San Francisco this May, Rocavakawon a Silver medal, which is the ultimate seal of approval in the global spirits on-premise industry. Rocavaka needed to score highly in all aspects of judging: Mixability, Balance and Versatility, Taste, Mouthfeel and Finish, Package & Price.
This competition recognizes that bartenders are the true influencers – Their passion for and knowledge of drinks guide consumers' choices, especially when it comes to wine, beer, and spirits. Bartenders are also often at the forefront of new drink trends, as they are constantly experimenting with flavors and ingredients. This competition recognizes the important role that bartenders play in the world of drinks, and it celebrates their creativity and innovation.
According to Sid Patel, CEO of event organizer Beverage Trade Network, “Idea of Bartender Spirits Awards is to put the best judges forward to evaluate the best on-premise spirits for the consumers. We were very pleased with the quality of the spirits we received in the 4th year of the competition”
Spirits were judged on the basis of: Mixability, Balance and Versatility, Taste, Mouthfeel and Finish, Package & Price.
Spirits that scored 96 points and over were awarded a double gold medal, whereas spirits that scored between 90 to 95 points were awarded a gold medal. Similarly, spirits that were assessed between 80 to 89 points were awarded a silver medal, and a bronze medal was awarded to those that scored between 70 to 79 points.
“We are extremely pleased that our spirits performed so highly at the recent Bartenders Spirits Awards,” said Bobby Fallas, CEO of Rocavaka. “Winning an award is particularly important to us because it shows that we are making the types of spirits that spirits drinkers actually want to buy and enjoy.”
About the Rocavaka
Rocavaka Vodka is made with Spanish Tempranillo grapes from the finest farms in Europe and water from the Sierra Mountains further purified and osmotized. It is then carefully distilled five times in tailor-made copper stills, creating a smooth, distinctive vodka. This process has been perfected to give Rocavaka vodka its unique awarded winning flavour. Rocavaka is a premium premium brand of vodka, and our mission is simple, to bring to market the finest, smoothest, and tastiest vodka that appeals to all!
About the Bartender Spirits Awards
The Bartender Spirits Awards looks to identify spirits that should become additions to bar inventories. The aim of the spirits competition is to provide independent and honest reviews for brands looking to enter the U.S. on-premise industry.
https://rocavaka.com/
