  Valneva Announces Successful Outcome of its AGM and the Appointment of Pfizer’s Former Vaccine R&D Head to its Supervisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Saint-Herblain (France), June 21, 2023 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced that all the resolutions recommended by the Management Board were approved by the shareholders at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today in Lyon, France.



Among the adopted resolutions were approval of the 2022 financial statements, delegations for the management board to increase Valneva’s share capital and/or issue financial instruments, as well as the appointment of a new Supervisory Board member and the reappointment of two of them.

Dr Kathrin U Jansen, Ph.D., a German national with over 30 years of vaccine R&D experience, was appointed to Valneva’s Supervisory Board for a three-year term. From 2015 to 2022, she served as Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research and Development (VRD) at Pfizer Inc, and was a member of Pfizer’s Worldwide Research, Development and Medical leadership team. She led a fully integrated, global vaccines research and development organization, with responsibilities ranging from discovery to clinical development, registration, and post-marketing commitments of all of Pfizer’s vaccines, including partnered ones. From 2006 to 2015, Dr. Jansen served as Senior Vice President at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and then Pfizer and was responsible for vaccine discovery, early development, and clinical testing operations. Prior to Wyeth, Dr. Jansen spent 12 years at Merck Research Laboratories supporting several vaccine efforts and leading the R&D activities of Gardasil®, the world’s first cervical cancer vaccine. Dr. Jansen received her PhD in microbiology, biochemistry & genetics from Phillips Universitaet, Marburg, Germany, in 1984 followed by postdoctoral training at Cornell University. Dr. Jansen was appointed an Adjunct Professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 2010 and has authored and co-authored over 200 publications. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, National Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine and recipient of the Albert B Sabin Gold Medal.

Additionally, the term of office of Supervisory Board members Ms. Johanna W. Pattenier and Ms. Sharon E. Tetlow was renewed until June 2026. The term of office of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as Statutory Auditor was renewed for a period of six years.

The AGM’s voting results will be made available in the “Investors & Media” section of Valneva’s corporate website in the coming days.

