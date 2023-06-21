Celebrate the Bond Between Humans and Pets with Sustainable and Innovative Products from MyLoveCollar
EINPresswire.com/ -- MyLoveCollar, the new pet accessory brand, is revolutionizing the industry with its innovative products and commitment to quality and sustainability. As a pioneer in eco-friendly solutions for pet safety MyLoveCollar is dedicated to protecting pets, giving owners peace of mind, preserving the environment, and supporting local communities and shelters. With an eye towards a negative carbon footprint by using hemp materials, MyLoveCollar has emerged as a trailblazer in this space. All products ship in reusable hemp bags and compostable materials. Zero plastic waste is produced, quite amazing really.
MyLoveCollar is leading the charge in producing stylish pet accessories with environmentally conscious materials that are made to last. The hemp is antimicrobial and the inner webbing is comfortable for the pet. Details like double layering, reinforced stitching and strong metal hardware make these accessories truly unique in comparison to traditional accessories. By focusing on pet safety and comfort, quality and fashion-forward design they have created something new. Placed next to traditional pet collars the difference is striking. The founder of Love Collar Bobby Fisher recently said "Our goal is to show people a better way in every way".
In addition to this dedication to sustainable production methods, MyLoveCollar has developed an innovative new system called TapTech which helps get pets reunited safely and quickly when lost or missing. "Those minutes were like hours when our pet was lost.When they finally got him to a shelter, scanned and contacted us we went as fast as possible but I could see in him how hard it had been on him as well as us. They are more than just pets and I knew that day that I could create a better way, in that pursuit Love Collar was born" said founder and Inventor Bobby Fisher. Our products offer a wealth of features that make it the ideal choice for any pet owner who wants to ensure the safety, well-being and comfort of their furry friends while making a difference.
The collar contains NFC technology that allows any person with a smartphone the ability to tap the phone on the collar or harness and instantly see that pets profile and owner approved contact info. This makes it seamless and convenient to notify the owner and get the pet returned promptly and safely without the drama of a stranger needing to transport the pet to a shelter to be scanned. The removal of this difficult step is revolutionary because in times when the finder of the lost pet is unable or unwilling to put them in a car the chances of them returning safely are drastically reduced. These products make it easy for anyone to do the right thing! They provide peace of mind and comfort along with an incredibly well made, stylish accessory.
Additionally, the integrated chip can store vital information such as medical records and vaccination dates which can be accessed quickly and updated in real time in case of an emergency. The storage feature can be used for proof during travel or at events. For the Love of pets anything digital can be stored on the pets profile including photos, videos and memories. The MyPetSpace app also doubles as a really enjoyable social media platform that's just for pets. This community of like minded pet lovers is growing fast.
MyLoveCollar has built an impressive collection of items that cater to every kind of pet owner’s needs, from fashion enthusiasts to socially conscious consumers. With their unique designs and futuristic materials, MyLoveCollar strives to make sure that each customer finds something special for their beloved animal companion that matches their unique style and personality.
To learn more about MyLoveCollar, visit https://www.mylovecollar.com
Robert Fisher and Nathan Buehler
MyLoveCollar is leading the charge in producing stylish pet accessories with environmentally conscious materials that are made to last. The hemp is antimicrobial and the inner webbing is comfortable for the pet. Details like double layering, reinforced stitching and strong metal hardware make these accessories truly unique in comparison to traditional accessories. By focusing on pet safety and comfort, quality and fashion-forward design they have created something new. Placed next to traditional pet collars the difference is striking. The founder of Love Collar Bobby Fisher recently said "Our goal is to show people a better way in every way".
In addition to this dedication to sustainable production methods, MyLoveCollar has developed an innovative new system called TapTech which helps get pets reunited safely and quickly when lost or missing. "Those minutes were like hours when our pet was lost.When they finally got him to a shelter, scanned and contacted us we went as fast as possible but I could see in him how hard it had been on him as well as us. They are more than just pets and I knew that day that I could create a better way, in that pursuit Love Collar was born" said founder and Inventor Bobby Fisher. Our products offer a wealth of features that make it the ideal choice for any pet owner who wants to ensure the safety, well-being and comfort of their furry friends while making a difference.
The collar contains NFC technology that allows any person with a smartphone the ability to tap the phone on the collar or harness and instantly see that pets profile and owner approved contact info. This makes it seamless and convenient to notify the owner and get the pet returned promptly and safely without the drama of a stranger needing to transport the pet to a shelter to be scanned. The removal of this difficult step is revolutionary because in times when the finder of the lost pet is unable or unwilling to put them in a car the chances of them returning safely are drastically reduced. These products make it easy for anyone to do the right thing! They provide peace of mind and comfort along with an incredibly well made, stylish accessory.
Additionally, the integrated chip can store vital information such as medical records and vaccination dates which can be accessed quickly and updated in real time in case of an emergency. The storage feature can be used for proof during travel or at events. For the Love of pets anything digital can be stored on the pets profile including photos, videos and memories. The MyPetSpace app also doubles as a really enjoyable social media platform that's just for pets. This community of like minded pet lovers is growing fast.
MyLoveCollar has built an impressive collection of items that cater to every kind of pet owner’s needs, from fashion enthusiasts to socially conscious consumers. With their unique designs and futuristic materials, MyLoveCollar strives to make sure that each customer finds something special for their beloved animal companion that matches their unique style and personality.
To learn more about MyLoveCollar, visit https://www.mylovecollar.com
Robert Fisher and Nathan Buehler
MyLoveCollar
nathan@mylovecollar.com