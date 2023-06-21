Hangtight Acquires GoPlanIt, On Its Quest to Revolutionize Social Planning with AI-Powered Platform

Hangtight Acquires AI-Powered GoPlanIt App to Transform How People Plan Social Hangouts In Real Life

A game-changing acquisition strengthens Hangtight's mission to connect people in real life through advanced machine learning and innovative social coordination.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hangtight, an emerging innovative tech company, has made a groundbreaking move with the acquisition of GoPlanIt's app and platform technology. This strategic asset purchase, completed in late January 2023, enables Hangtight to harness artificial intelligence to bring people together in real life, redefining social planning and combating loneliness.

GoPlanIt, initially launched as Gathr in 2021, quickly gained popularity in Austin, TX for its ability to effortlessly schedule plans based on users' availability and interests with their proprietary machine learning models. The platform was one of the first to leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence within the social events space and built incredibly powerful recommendation systems around time, location, and people to support events. Hangtight advisor and AI/ML industry veteran Dave Herman stated that, “This AI system leverages advanced NLP algorithms for free-text classification that feeds user-specific information and event preferences into a recommendation engine to provide highly personal, relevant, and scalable, ranked recommendations.”

Hangtight is on a mission to make social coordination easier and faster than ever. By leveraging the power of advanced machine learning models, it is streamlining the hangout decision-making process by factoring in mutual preferences, geolocation, and availability. Hangtight strategically acquired assets from GoPlanIt for its proprietary machine learning technology and is repackaging it into a new streamlined application that will powerfully connect people at scale.

Armando Vera Carvajal, Co-Founder and CEO of Hangtight, said, "We are prioritizing the evolving needs and underlying expectations of users. The GoPlanIt transaction is a major leap towards seizing this new frontier of opportunity at the perfect moment and an indication of our unrelenting commitment to redefine the way next-gen technology helps people transform their social lives in the real world wherever they go.”

Excited about the acquisition, Tarun Thummala, Former Co-Founder and CTO of GoPlanIt (formerly Gathr), and CEO of PressW, shared, “We spent two years at Gathr working on cutting edge machine learning technology tailored for social events. After speaking with Armando last year, I immediately saw his deep understanding of the loneliness problem and his vision for bringing Gathr’s AI forward to solve it. I can't think of a better team to push this vision forward and am excited to see our technology continue to bring people together in new groundbreaking ways!”

Hangtight was founded in late 2022 with the goal of solving the painfully tedious nature of getting together with friends. "Social planning is a frustrating task, and it’s why we’re committed to building a robust platform that simplifies real-world connection,” said Rich Fortune, Co-Founder at Hangtight. “This acquisition propels us further ahead on our mission to deliver a world-class social planning experience to people everywhere."

Hangtight is planning for a release in early July. Moving forward, Hangtight will continue to iterate on their AI/ML with the goal being to continue to improve personalized social planning for all of their users.

Join Hangtight's beta and experience the future of social planning at https://www.hangtight.live