Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,761 in the last 365 days.

Armenia: sheep shearing festival takes place in Syunik marz with EU support

The sixth ‘Sheep Shearing’ festival organised with the support of the EU was held on 10 June in Khot village of Syunik marz. 

The festival has been held in Armenia since 2014 and aims to raise awareness of the local products, traditions and culture of the Syunik region of Armenia, as well as to promote tourism in the region, boost cultural life and provide an opportunity for people involved in tourism and hospitality to generate additional income.

The five communities of Syunik marz – Goris, Tegh, Kapan, Sisian and Tatev – presented agro-food products, handicrafts, and other products.

Three beneficiaries supported by the UNDP through the EU-GAIA project also presented their products at the festival. These were the Maki Genetic Breeding Sheep Centre, and the Gyumri Leather.

The Green Agriculture Initiative in Armenia (EU-GAIA) project is funded by the European Union and co-financed by the Austrian Development Agency, and is jointly implemented by the agency and UNDP in Armenia.

Find our more

Press release

You just read:

Armenia: sheep shearing festival takes place in Syunik marz with EU support

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more