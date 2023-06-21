Armenia: sheep shearing festival takes place in Syunik marz with EU support

The sixth ‘Sheep Shearing’ festival organised with the support of the EU was held on 10 June in Khot village of Syunik marz.

The festival has been held in Armenia since 2014 and aims to raise awareness of the local products, traditions and culture of the Syunik region of Armenia, as well as to promote tourism in the region, boost cultural life and provide an opportunity for people involved in tourism and hospitality to generate additional income.

The five communities of Syunik marz – Goris, Tegh, Kapan, Sisian and Tatev – presented agro-food products, handicrafts, and other products.

Three beneficiaries supported by the UNDP through the EU-GAIA project also presented their products at the festival. These were the Maki Genetic Breeding Sheep Centre, and the Gyumri Leather.

The Green Agriculture Initiative in Armenia (EU-GAIA) project is funded by the European Union and co-financed by the Austrian Development Agency, and is jointly implemented by the agency and UNDP in Armenia.

