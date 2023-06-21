INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc. (CRL), Cutera, Inc. (CUTR), Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR), and Tingo Group,…

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc., Cutera, Inc., Luminar Technologies, Inc., and Tingo Group, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc. (“Charles River”) (NYSE: CRL)

Class Period: May 5, 2020 to February 21, 2023

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice; and (3) as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia.

For additional information on the Charles River lawsuit, please visit this website.

Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera”) (NASDAQ: CUTR)

Class Period: February 17, 2021 to May 9, 2023

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth; (ii) there were significant conflicts among members of Cutera’s senior leadership and Board; and (iii) there were several material weaknesses in Cutera’s internal control over financial reporting.

For additional information on the Cutera lawsuit, please visit this website.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Luminar) (NASDAQ: LAZR)

Class Period: February 28, 2023 to March 17, 2023

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 25, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor’s PIC to market Luminar’s own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected Luminar to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; and (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar’s business and reputation.

For additional information on the Luminar lawsuit, please visit this website.

Tingo Group, Inc. (Tingo) (NASDAQ: TIO)

Class Period: December 1, 2022 to June 6, 2023

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Dozy Mmobuosi, the CEO of TGH and the founder of Tingo Mobile and Tingo Foods, fabricated biographical claims about himself; (2) Tingo had photoshopped its logo onto pictures of airplanes it did not own; (3) Tingo inflated its food division margins; (4) Tingo published misleading images of its planned Nigerian food processing facility and overstated its progress on the facility’s construction; (5) Tingo inflated its food inventory; (6) Tingo did not have relationships with the two farming cooperatives it claimed; (7) Tingo did not generate $128 million in revenue for its handset leasing, call and data segments as it claimed; (8) Tingo’s Mobile operation in Nigeria was delinquent on its tax obligations; (9) Tingo photoshopped its logo over pictures from a different point of sale system operator’s website; (10) Tingo did not generate $125.3 million in revenue from NWASSA; (11) Tingo’s agricultural export business was not on track to deliver $1.34 billion in exports by Q3 2023; and (12) Tingo lacked effective controls over accounting and financial reporting.

For additional information on the Tingo lawsuit, please visit this website.

About Kirby McInerney LLP:

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

investigations@kmllp.com

www.kmllp.com