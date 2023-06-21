Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Military Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $16.7 billion in 2022 to $18.2 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. Further, the market will reach $24.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 8%. North America held the largest military personal protective equipment market share in 2022.



The growth of the market is primarily driven by the increasing military expenditure across the globe. Military expenditure encompasses various aspects, such as weapons, systems, operations, maintenance, personnel, and specific military equipment. Governments' investments in defense will facilitate the development of different sectors within the military market, including military personal protective equipment.

Major players in the military personal protective equipment companies are 3M, Armorsource LLC, BAE Systems Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eagle Industries, Gentex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Armor Express, Ansell Ltd., Avon Protection, Revision Military, MKU LIMITED, Koninklijke DSM N.V., ArmorWorks, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Ballistic Body Armor Pty. Ltd., and Teijin Limited.

Various key players and research organizations are focusing on the development of innovative military protective equipment, which has emerged as a key trend in the market. Extensive research and development activities are underway to create advanced military protective equipment that provides a competitive advantage to major players.

For instance, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), an Australian government organization, announced in July 2022 an investment of $8.65 million for the development of advanced respiratory protective equipment for the Australian Defense Force (ADF). This project aims to utilize metal-organic material and a single respiratory unit to offer enhanced protection against radiological and nuclear (CBRN) contaminants, strengthening the defense capability by safeguarding military personnel from biological, chemical, and radiological threats on the battlefield.

The global military personal protective equipment market is segmented as-

1) By Product: Body Armor, Tactical Vest, Eye Protection, Combat Helmet, Life Safety Jacket, Pelvic Protection, Respiratory Protection, Other Products

2) By Usage: Detection Solutions, Fall Protection, Head and Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Apparel, Protective Communications, Protective Eyewear, Respiratory Protection, Welding Safety

3) By Application: Army, Air Force, Navy, Other Applications

The global military personal protective equipment market report is of significant importance for various stakeholders, including military equipment manufacturers, government agencies, investors, and researchers. It provides valuable insights into market trends, growth drivers, and investment opportunities. The analysis presented in this report will assist stakeholders in making informed decisions, formulating effective strategies, and capitalizing on the emerging opportunities in the global military personal protective equipment market.

