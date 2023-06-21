Packaged Fresh Fruits Market to Hit a valuation of US$ 22,012.5 Million and expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

With a projected CAGR of 4.6% during the assessment period, the United States fresh fruits market is set to reach a substantial valuation of US$ 4,910.2 million by 2033. The market growth is being propelled by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies among fresh fruit manufacturers, playing a pivotal role in driving market expansion.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global packaged fresh fruits market is estimated to reach a total value of US$ 12,837.6 million in 2023. Over the projection period, global sales of packaged fresh fruits are likely to soar at 5.5% CAGR. By 2033, the total, market size is anticipated to reach US$ 22,012.5 million.



Packaged fresh fruits are one of the most versatile products available in the market which can be consumed raw or minced. They also provide the flexibility to flavor milk and other beverages.

Consumers are increasingly looking forward to foods that are readily available and can go with everything. This is expected to elevate packaged fresh food demand during the assessment period.

It has been observed that individuals are becoming more habituated to healthy snacking at regular intervals owing to their work-centric lifestyles. Millennials are among those who are leading this lifestyle, and as awareness rises, so does the preference for healthy food options.

Further, there is an increase in initiatives taken by national and international organizations to create awareness about eating healthy food. This is expected to create a conducive environment for the development of the global packaged fresh fruits industry.

For instance, United Nations declared 2021 as the ‘International Year of Fruits and Vegetables’ to encourage individuals to make healthier food choices in their daily routines to improve health and reduce the incidence of diet-related illnesses

These initiatives also aim at reducing food losses and waste in global food systems. Such efforts will continue to prove beneficial for the packaged fresh fruit market.

Key Takeaways from this Market Report:

The global packaged fresh fruits market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 22,012.5 million by 2033.

is anticipated to reach a market valuation of by 2033. Based on form, conventional segment is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. By distribution channel, retail sales segment is set to total a valuation of US$ 17,320.1 million by 2033.

by 2033. The United States packaged fresh fruits industry size is projected to reach US$ 4,910.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. China market is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 1,840.2 million by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. Packaged fresh fruit demand in India is predicted to rise at 5.2% CAGR during the prediction period.

“The increasing use of fresh fruits in bakery and confectionery applications aligns with the growing consumer demand for healthier and more natural food options, providing opportunities for innovation and market expansion," says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Del Monte Foods, Inc., Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, Country Fresh Inc., The Wonderful Company LLC, Goya Foods, Inc., Chiquita Brands LLC, Sundia Corporation, Sahyadri Farms, Trinity Fruit Company Inc., Juicy Gems, Anusaya Fresh India Pvt. Ltd., The FruitGuys, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., GreenFood Iberica, My Harvest Farms and others are the few leading packaged fresh fruit companies profiled in the report.

These companies are introducing new high-quality products into the market to meet evolving consumer demand and changing industry trends. They are also adopting strategies such as facility expansions, acquisitions, collaborations, etc. to expand their footprint.

For instance,

In October 2020 , Goya Foods, an American Hispanic-owned food company, announced a US$ 80 million investment to expand its manufacturing and distribution capacities at the facility in Brookshire, Texas.

, Goya Foods, an American Hispanic-owned food company, announced a US$ 80 million investment to expand its manufacturing and distribution capacities at the facility in Brookshire, Texas. In May 2021 , a Chinese fruit manufacturer, Joy Wing Mau Corporation Ltd, announced a strategic partnership with Dole China to launch a packed fruit cup.

, a Chinese fruit manufacturer, Joy Wing Mau Corporation Ltd, announced a strategic partnership with Dole China to launch a packed fruit cup. In 2017, a German company named FOOD Freshly formed a joint venture which is named FOOD Fresh India, with exotic fruits importer IG International to launch packaged fresh-cut fruits such as apples, pears, and other fruits.



Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global packaged fresh fruits market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the packaged fresh fruits industry based on variety (apple, banana, peaches, grapefruit, mango, orange, kiwi, lemon, pineapple, and pomegranate), nature (organic, natural, and conventional), distribution channel (retail sales (discount stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, grocery stores, specialty food stores, wholesale stores, online retail, and others) and HoReCa), & Region.

Market by Categorization:

By Variety:

Apple

Banana

Peaches

Grapefruit

Mango

Orange

Kiwi

Lemon

Pineapple

Pomegranate

By Nature:

Organic

Natural

Conventional



By Distribution Channel:

Retail Sales Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Discount Stores Wholesale Stores Grocery Stores Specialty food Stores Online Retail Others

HoReCa



By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.1.1. Supply Side Drivers

3.1.2. Demand Side drivers

3.1.3. Economic Side Drivers

3.2. Restraints

4. Value Chain Analysis

4.1. Operating margins at each node of the supply chain

4.2. List of Active Market Participants

5. Global - Pricing Analysis

5.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

5.1.1. Manufacturer-Level Pricing

5.1.2. Distributor Level Pricing

5.2. Price Point Assessment By Product

5.3. Price Forecast till 2033

