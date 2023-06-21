Town of Morrisville Extends Open Data and Smart City Success with Opendatasoft

Morrisville, NC, and Boston, Mass, June 21, 2023 — Opendatasoft, a global leader in the democratization of data, announced today that the Town of Morrisville in North Carolina has signed a new contract to use its data sharing platform to power its open data portal and smart city programs.

A recent double winner at the Smart Cities Connect Smart50 awards, Morrisville is focused on efficiently using technology and data to enhance the lives of its 30,000 residents. Its Smart Morrisville smart city program has already delivered a range of innovative projects built on the Opendatasoft platform since the partnership began in 2019.

One such project is the Town’s Connected Parks project, where Internet of Things (IoT) flood and ground moisture sensors trigger the automatic closure of soccer fields if they are too wet for play. Another way they increase efficiency with Opendatasoft is by publishing information on permit applications, such as for building alterations, on a drill-down map on its portal, avoiding the need for residents to call for status updates. The Town also shares police and fire incident data, mappable by location and easily analyzable by incident type.

Morrisville’s latest project is Morrisville Central, a free app providing residents with all the information they need about their community. The app centralizes data from multiple platforms, such as Opendatasoft’s dataset of all Town amenities, which underpins its central map. This means that if information changes in the dataset, the app automatically updates in real time, ensuring consistency and removing the need for manual administration.

Future plans with Opendatasoft include a focus on increasing engagement with sustainability and recycling initiatives through more detailed, compelling data stories that bring together information from across Morrisville, such as its energy conservation measures and other projects. Currently, the open data portal has 16 datasets and gets 82,000 annual API calls from 2,900 users.

“Opendatasoft is integral to delivering our smart city vision to our residents, providing transparency and enabling seamless information sharing,” said Billy Whitehead, the Smart City Program Manager in Morrisville. “In addition to the strength of the platform, we really value the great customer support we get from Opendatasoft — they work closely with us to help turn our ideas into reality.”

Situated at the heart of the Research Triangle area, Morrisville is one of the fastest-growing and most diverse towns in North Carolina. Morrisville is an All-America City, and in 2022, it was named the No. 5 Best Place to Live for Families by Fortune Well, a living and wellness subsidiary of Fortune.com.

“Morrisville’s award-winning success demonstrates that every community can become a smart city, whatever its size,” said Franck Carassus, Chief Sales Officer, and co-founder of Opendatasoft. “By listening to residents, businesses and other stakeholders, it has developed a continuous, effective, and efficient smart city program, and we are delighted to continue our partnership to support its innovation moving forward.”

Morrisville’s open data portal can be found at https://opendata.townofmorrisville.org/pages/home/.

https://www.opendatasoft.com/en/resources/success-story-morrisville/

https://www.opendatasoft.com/en/resources/success-story-morrisville/.

Opendatasoft is a global leader in the democratization of data. It provides an all-in-one SaaS platform that allows all teams to quickly create compelling digital experiences with their data and share them across their internal and external ecosystems. This allows customers to accelerate digital transformation and development, positively transform their operations, and establish more transparent relationships with their stakeholders.

More than 350 organizations around the world have adopted Opendatasoft's platform. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, UK Power Networks, SFR, Bloomberg Associates, Veolia and Saint Gobain, government and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Bristol, Namur, and Eindhoven. Find out more at www.opendatasoft.com.