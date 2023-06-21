Recruit CRM launches AI-powered candidate matching and resume parsing features
Recruit CRM has given a major AI boost to its ATS + CRM by introducing candidate matching and resume parsing feature.
Our commitment to innovation continues to drive us, and with these features, we empower recruiters to find the perfect match with precision and ease.”NORWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruit CRM introduces all new AI-powered candidate matching and resume parsing features to its recruiting software that will make the recruitment process super efficient.
— Sean Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM
The candidate matching feature employs artificial intelligence to identify ideal candidates by analyzing various factors such as skills, experience, education, and a lot more.
It uses a biometric scoring system, a two-way matching algorithm that generates a match rate between candidate profiles based on holistic data rather than just keywords.
On the other hand, the AI recruiting software's resume parsing feature has been integrated with Sovren, enhancing its efficiency in extracting essential information from resumes, such as contact details, skills, and work history, and organizing it in a database.
The AI resume parser supports multiple languages, catering to global recruitment processes.
Recruiters who wish to see the tool in action and witness the magic of these features can book a demo with product specialists at Recruit CRM.
About Recruit CRM
Recruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.
Eli Franklin
Recruit CRM
marketing@recruitcrm.io
