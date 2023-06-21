San Diego SEO Expert Local Blitz Offers Clients Latest SEO Strategies That Get Results

/EIN News/ -- North Las Vegas, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Las Vegas, Nevada -

San Diego-based SEO and digital marketing agency Local Blitz is helping businesses leverage the power of the internet and get their brand out there in front of potential customers.

Established in 2009, the San Diego SEO expert helps small and medium-sized businesses get their web presence off the ground through a mix of the latest digital marketing strategies. The company’s clients, which include businesses from a wide range of industry domains such as real estate, automotive, eCommerce, and more, do not have the resources to run their own in-house marketing and rely on Local Blitz to deliver results that maximize their modest budgets.

Co-founder Simon White talks about the qualities to look for in an SEO partner by saying, “The most important yardstick is experience. SEO as an industry is constantly changing and evolving. There are so many options available and strategies to try, that it takes someone who has been working in the industry for years to gauge which ones make the most sense for a client’s unique business case. You also need an agency that respects your budget and can focus their attention on implementing SEO strategies that have the highest return on investment.”

The company’s SEO services include local, national, and worldwide SEO, Google AdWords management, Facebook and Instagram ads management, email marketing, social media marketing, and more. Local Blitz also has a breadth of technical expertise to implement effective on-page SEO that helps websites get fully indexed by Google’s search algorithms.

Local Blitz’s 5-step process includes discovery, strategy and communication, implementation, project launch, and reporting. The company’s SEO experts take care of all the nitty gritty details while clients get regular progress updates and get to track data such as conversion rates to see just how effectively the strategies are working.

Co-founder Nick Bennett shares an overview of some of its SEO techniques by saying, “On-page SEO is the foundation to creating a website that reaches the top of local search results and stays there. We also offer content creation to go after new keywords to increase visibility. Our content writers create blog posts and articles and publish press releases that answer your audience’s most pressing questions and establish you as a leading service provider. Our link-building strategies signal to Google that your website is a valuable source of information that others trust and have come to rely on. Call us today if you have any more questions about how our Indianapolis SEO company can help you dominate search results within your industry.”

Local Blitz has received several 5-star reviews from satisfied clients who praise Simon and Nick for helping them build a robust web and social media presence, implement long-term SEO strategies, and attract new customers. The company’s San Diego location even boasts a perfect overall rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile.

A recent review says, “I had worked with a couple of other agencies in the past with little results and a lot of costs. I was referred to Local Blitz and my experience has been amazing. A couple of calls to review and discuss the vision and after a couple weeks of setup we were ready to kick off the social media campaign. The initial impact was immediate and after the first 30 days, the results were shockingly great. They really listened and understood what I was going after, and this has had a huge impact on my business. I truly appreciate what they accomplished.”

Another client writes, “It's been a pleasure working with the team at Local Blitz... I've worked with many agencies over the years, and they have impressed me at every level. I most appreciate their responsiveness and problem-solving abilities... they're willing to go above and beyond to deliver results.”

Readers can contact the San Diego office of Local Blitz at (858) 225-6877 to set up an appointment. To keep up with the company’s news and announcements, follow its press room at https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/local-blitz2.

