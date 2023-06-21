Dr. Karen Cangialosi Named Director of Every Learner Everywhere

Dr. Karen Cangialosi, Director, Every Learner Everywhere Every Learner Everywhere

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Karen Cangialosi has been named director of Every Learner Everywhere, a network of partner organizations advocating for equitable outcomes in U.S. higher education through advances in digital learning.

Every Learner works to help institutions use new technology to innovate teaching and learning, with the ultimate goal of improving student outcomes for Black, Latino, and Indigenous students, poverty-affected students, and first-generation students. WCET – the WICHE Cooperative for Educational Technologies and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) serve as the intermediary organizations for the Every Learner Everywhere Network.

“We are very pleased to have Karen join us as a recognized leader in advocating for improved outcomes for marginalized students through the use of digital learning technologies," said Russ Poulin, WCET's executive director and WICHE's vice president of technology-enhanced education unit. "Her commitment to collaboration and attention to evidence-based practices will serve Every Learner's partners very well.”

Cangialosi holds a doctorate in zoology from Miami University, a master’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Cincinnati, and a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

She joined Every Learner on June 16 from Open Education Global where she served as the director of membership, as well as the program director for Regional Leaders of Open Education Network (RLOE), a project of Open Education Global and The Community College Consortium for Open Educational Resources (CCCOER), working to reimagine leadership, shift institutional power to marginalized communities, and promote systemic change for open education and higher education more broadly. She is a co-founder of the RIOS Institute for a Racially Just, Inclusive and Open STEM Education where she served as director of open education and open science.

As a dedicated biology professor and student advocate for many years, Cangialosi found her way to open education which she sees as especially powerful for helping to bring about what she sees as much needed larger-scale change in higher education.

“I am very excited to join this amazing team of dedicated and talented people working to improve learning outcomes for some of our most vulnerable students,” Cangialosi said. “From the Every Learner staff to the many partner and collaborating organizations, this rich network offers possibilities for expansiveness in our understanding and reach of digital learning and I am thrilled for what we may be able to accomplish together in the future.”

Every Learner was created to bring together partners in order to accelerate change in the approach to digital learning at postsecondary institutions, with a particular focus on improved outcomes for vulnerable populations. The Every Learner network partners are Achieving the Dream, Association of Chief Academic Officers, Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, Digital Learning Research Network, Digital Promise, EDUCAUSE, Intentional Futures, Online Learning Consortium, SXSW EDU, Tyton Partners, and WCET, a unit of WICHE.

“The pandemic highlighted that digital learning is here to stay, offering a multitude of approaches to accessing an education,” said Demarée Michelau, WICHE president. “Karen’s vast expertise and experience in this space will benefit educators and students alike.”

As the intermediary, WCET supports the development of a healthy solution network, ongoing network activity, key grantee collaborations, and is responsible for leadership and fiduciary management of the Every Learner Network. To learn more about Every Learner Everywhere and its collaborative approach to equitize higher education through digital learning, visit everylearnereverywhere.org. Follow Every Learner on Twitter @EveryLearnerNet.