Pagecall Rebrands and Expands to the Global Edtech Market with its Innovative Online Whiteboard Solution

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pagecall, formerly known as PPLINK, has announced a strategic rebranding ahead of a new global initiative. The edtech startup, led by CEO Piljun Choi, has aligned the company name with its flagship service, Pagecall, signaling a significant step towards expanding its presence in the global edtech industry, catering to tutoring and online schools with its video, whiteboard, and content library solutions.



Since its establishment in 2015, Pagecall has seen steady growth with its innovative online education solution, offering users an interactive ‘whiteboard’ service that facilitates simultaneous note-taking. Due to the surge in demand for remote education since the COVID-19 pandemic, Pagecall's video and whiteboard solution has witnessed unprecedented reception from online education companies, leading to a staggering sales increase of more than 2,000 percent in 2020 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Moreover, growth has continued post-pandemic based on the needs of the market and the proven quality of the technology.

This year, Pagecall is launching a groundbreaking new content library feature, allowing individual and corporate users to conveniently upload educational materials for use within the whiteboard service. The platform’s standout interactive component allows users to simultaneous annotation with multiple users for a perfect sync of audio and annotation. The resulting interactive communication experience feels as natural as face-to-face interaction, in a tablet environment. A dedicated rate plan for the whiteboard service is also available, offering customers a more competitive alternative and greater flexibility to use the whiteboard with other video solutions, such as Zoom.

Notable edtech clients of Pagecall, including Woongjin Thinkbig, Daekyo, Mathpresso, have already benefited from the solution. As part of its strategic vision, Pagecall plans to transition to a comprehensive edtech company, expanding the content consumption experience through the adoption of a content library and related features. The organization actively seeks to expand its partnerships with edtech companies and content providers.

“Pagecall’s innovative service offerings continue to attract top companies in the education space,” said Piljun Choi, CEO of Pagecall. “We're excited to expand into the US and globally as we strive to transform the tutoring and edtech industry, improving communication and the lives of educators and learners across the world.”

In addition to new features being offered through their innovative online whiteboard tool, Pagecall plans to expand to the US by the end of 2023. For more information about Pagecall or their online virtual classroom tool with an interactive whiteboard, please visit www.pagecall.com or follow them on LinkedIn .

About Pagecall

Pagecall, previously known as PPLINK, is a highly-innovative digital company that develops advanced technology for the education industry. Its state-of-the-art tool for real-time audio, video and whiteboard interactions facilitates interactive and seamless online communication. Pagecall aims to become a leading player in the global edtech market, transforming the tutoring industry, one lesson at a time. For more information, visit www.pagecall.com .

