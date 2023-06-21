OvationCXM Recognized as Leading Technology Company in 2023 AIFintech100 List

AI-powered CXM technology provider recognized for developing AI technology that elevates end-user, partner, and internal CX.

/EIN News/ -- TIBURON, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OvationCXM , a global leader in customer experience management (CXM), was named to the FinTech Global ’s 2023 AIFintech100 list for its usage of artificial intelligence in its flagship low-to-no code platform, the CXMEngine®. OvationCXM’s recognition reflects the company’s leadership in creating streamlined, end-to-end customer journeys with full visibility into every touchpoint across customers, internal teams and third-party ecosystem providers.



“This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of modern CX technology and expanding our platform’s capabilities with artificial intelligence,” said Chief Revenue Officer Glen Kelley. “As we continue to innovate CX management, revolutionizing how companies approach customer journeys, we are harnessing the potential of AI to push the CX industry forward.”

OvationCXM’s CXMEngine provides businesses with a single platform to manage end-to-end customer journeys by aggregating internal tools, third-party systems, and communication and collaboration across partner ecosystems. By combining the strengths of OvationCXM’s existing conversational AI models with ChatGPT’s GPT-3.5 engine and other Generative AI models, the platform enables businesses to provide better knowledge delivery and insights into customer journeys, summarize customer experiences and detect sentiment and intent during interactions with customers in real-time. OvationCXM is turning an already impressive AI suite into the next level of personalized technology by utilizing several AI models to provide sophisticated cross-organizational help.

“Our focus has always been on driving deeper personalization and efficiencies into the customer experience,” said Alan Finlay, head of product at OvationCXM. “AIFintech 100 has identified OvationCXM as a fintech AI innovator making lasting impacts in the industry. We are pleased to receive recognition for our AI work that is transforming the customer experience.”

Selected by notable industry experts and analysts, Fintech Global’s annual AIFintech100 l ist showcases the 100 most innovative solutions providers making significant contributions to developing artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. This international ranking acknowledges leading organizations that have set out to address crucial industry challenges and improve efficiency in financial services.

To learn more about OvationCXM and how CXMEngine is leading the customer experience industry through its suite of AI capabilities, visit www.ovationcxm.com .

About OvationCXM

OvationCXM is the market-leading customer experience management (CXM) provider that helps organizations identify friction in the customer experience. It’s an all-in-one platform to build, manage, and track customer journeys across every digital, internal back-office, and partner ecosystem touchpoint. Clients have significantly decreased customer churn, tripled NPS and ENPS scores, improved partner collaboration, and increased revenue. OvationCXM’s expansive aggregation of operational and experience analytics, generative and conversational AI, and knowledge management adds fuel to customer journeys and deepens the comprehensive view of the customer’s total engagement with organizations and their internal systems and partners throughout the customer journey, so transformation happens in real-time. Customer journeys are complex, but building and managing them doesn’t have to be. To learn more, visit ovationcxm.com .