From Bureaucracy to Efficiency: Technology Disrupting Traditional Aid Agency Model in Afghanistan
Aseel's innovative aid delivery in Afghanistan recognized by UK parliament for setting new standards in transparency and impact.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The traditional aid agencies have been hindered by the need for tracking systems, too much bureaucracy, and other reasons. However, Aseel's innovative approach to aid delivery in Afghanistan has gained the attention of investors, development organizations, and even the UK’s parliament. Aseel’s work in Afghanistan has highlighted the glaring gaps in the work of traditional aid agencies, like the UN, regarding aid delivery. It has proven that technology, coupled with the right strategy, can make a significant difference in ensuring that aid gets to those that need it most at the right time, even in the most challenging situations.
Aseel's innovative approach to aid delivery in Afghanistan sets a new standard for accountability, transparency, and impact in the humanitarian landscape. By using technology as a force for good, Aseel has been able to achieve incredible impact and help vulnerable people in Afghanistan improve their lives.
According to Aseel’s CEO and founder Nasrat Khalid, Aseel’s Do Good program (Previously called Emergency Response) was created to address the shortcomings of traditional aid agencies in delivering aid to people in dire need on 15th August while all international organizations, such as the UN, IRC, and others left the country. Aseel decided to leverage technology to improve transparency and efficiency in delivering aid to Afghanistan. The result has been significant as Aseel has distributed aid effectively to more than half a million individuals in 34 provinces of Afghanistan through crowdfunding, despite the many challenges.
The founder noted that while traditional aid agencies like the UN have great intentions, they have been struggling to deliver aid effectively based on a lack of modern systems that facilitate efficient tracking and transparency. He went ahead to explain that Aseel is using powerful technology to collect data and monitor the distribution of aid to ensure that it gets to the intended recipients without the possibility of it being misappropriated.
In a recent discussion in the UK parliament, Wendy Chamberlain highlighted Aseel’s unique approach to aid delivery. Chamberlain stated that innovative NGOs such as Aseel, which offer non-traditional ways of providing aid to vulnerable populations, are often overlooked by governments and need greater support and recognition.
Chamberlain’s speech also touched on the importance of utilizing technology to get aid directly to those who need it most, particularly in Afghanistan. Chamberlain’s speech in the UK parliament brings attention to the innovative approaches to aid delivery emerging from organizations like Aseel, which are better suited to meet the specific needs of local populations. With the ongoing conflict, displacement, and natural disasters affecting vulnerable populations worldwide, emerging aid innovations must be recognized and supported.
Aseel's humanitarian tech revolution is paving the way for a more efficient and effective future for aid delivery in Afghanistan and worldwide. The startup's innovative use of technology and data-driven approach is transforming the aid delivery landscape and setting a new standard for accountability, transparency, and impact.
