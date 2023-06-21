Illustrative book for kids and kids at heart
Get ready to be amazed at Marilyn B Wassmann’s storybook for bedtimeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Children in this generation tend to be glued to their gadgets, whether a phone, tablet, or laptop. Parents and kids sometimes need a natural bonding because of technology. Reading a children's story is an excellent addition to the regular activities of parents and kids at home. Marilyn Wassmann's “What the Wind Blew In” is the perfect company that kids will surely love as they are beautifully illustrated and easy to read.
An Amazon review shares, "A lovely selection of children's short stories is available in Marilyn Wassmann's “What the Wind Blew In:” 6 Stories to Read with Children. The stories are whimsical and interesting, and they are written in lyrical rhyme. The stories are lovely to read out loud as you turn the pages. The artwork is noteworthy as well; the collection is remembered for its soft tones and imaginative renderings. This story collection, which contains six tales, is ideal for returning to time and again. Very pleasurable and warmly recommended."
Marilyn Wassman is an author, painter, and artist. She has been inclined to art ever since she was little. Due to these natural-born talents, she was able to finish three degrees in art and one degree in library science. Marilyn has a number of books published, The Opossum and the Cats, Pen Scratching Poets, and is happily residing in Hyattsville with her husband, Paul, and their lovely pets.
“What the Wind Blew In” by Marilyn Wassmann is available on Amazon. To know more about her other works visit her website at www.marilynwassmann.com.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube