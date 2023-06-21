Becknell Industrial Signs Lease with EASE Logistics in Marysville, Ohio

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becknell Industrial is pleased to announce the signing of a 308,358 SF lease with EASE Logistics, a full-service logistics company providing services across dozens of industries including automotive, manufacturing, food and beverage, and government sectors. The facility will be located on an approximately 25-acre site at the 33 Innovation Park in Marysville, Ohio. The building will feature 32’ clear height, ESFR Sprinkler System, approximately 7,000 SF of office space, 20 dock doors (expandable to 53), 150 auto parking spaces (expandable to 234), and 46 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 142). The facility is projected to be complete in May 2024.



Becknell’s Senior Vice President of Development, Derek Hawkins, said, “Becknell is excited to be working with EASE on this facility to accommodate their incredible growth. This project has been a highly collaborative effort between EASE and Becknell, which is a testament to Becknell’s vertically integrated platform. We appreciate the confidence EASE has placed with us and look forward to completion of the facility.”

Peter Coratola, Jr., EASE President and CEO said, “We’re proud to partner with Becknell Industrial, who, like EASE, values long-term relationships and investment in opportunities for the region. Thanks to the outstanding partnership with the City of Marysville, Union County and the Beta District, EASE is again expanding our footprint in Central Ohio, and are proud to add more than 100 jobs to Union County over the next 3 years. EASE is hyper-focused on national-scale growth with local impact. We remain committed to innovation and giving back to the communities where we live and work.”

Terry Emery, City of Marysville, City Manager states “EASE Logistics is a pioneer in logistics innovation and values community partnerships, we are excited to welcome them to Marysville and the 33 Innovation Park. We look forward to seeing their continued growth and success.”

Mike Spencer, SIOR and Todd Spencer, SIOR, CCIM, of Lee & Associates brokered the lease transaction on EASE’s behalf.

About Becknell Industrial

Becknell Industrial specializes in the development, investment and management of industrial properties across the United States. The company currently owns interests in 186 properties totaling 35 million square feet. Vertically integrated, Becknell is responsible for every aspect of the project providing the decision-making authority and expertise to meet client expectations for a high-performance facility delivered on time and on budget. More information about Becknell is available at www.becknellindustrial.com .

About EASE

EASE Logistics is an award-winning, multi-operational supply chain and transportation solution provider offering accelerated, innovative services that help deliver the products and goods of select clients using a highly effective global network. The knowledgeable professionals at EASE simplify the logistics experience with a unique and unparalleled customer service model. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com.

About Lee & Associates

Lee & Associates offers an array of real estate services tailored to meet the needs of the company’s clients, including commercial real estate brokerage, integrated services, and construction services. Established in 1979, Lee & Associates is now an international firm with offices throughout North America. Our professionals regularly collaborate to make sure they are providing their clients with the most advanced, up-to-date market technology and information. For the latest news from Lee & Associates, visit lee-associates.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Link, our company blog.