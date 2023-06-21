Mayor Bowser Celebrates Progress on the Community Center, Park, and Plaza at McMillan

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, District officials, and community members celebrated the progress that has been made on the long-awaited McMillan redevelopment project. The District has invested more than $100 million to support the transformational project which is expected to deliver a 17,000 square-foot community center with a pool and a 6.2 acre park. Two-thirds of the project is also being developed by a private entity and will include housing, a grocery store, and amenities.

“We are here today, celebrating this progress, because of the relentless, government-wide commitment to delivering a transformational project to Ward 5 and our entire city,” said Mayor Bowser. “When we talk about the District’s comeback, this project is in so many ways what it looks like – creating jobs for our residents, eliminating amenity gaps, and building more housing.”

One-third of the site is District land and the Department of General Services (DGS) is currently developing the community center and park project at McMillan. To date, about 60% of the community center has been developed. When fully developed, the community center will have an outdoor gathering space, fitness studio, indoor pool, and a gallery space explaining the history of the site. Additionally, the project will include a 6.2 acre park, including large play areas, a children’s playground, historic Memorial Fountain and Olmsted Walk, adult exercise stations, a plaza with splash pads, an amphitheater with terraced seating, and a walking museum under the park.

“DGS is thrilled to celebrate the progress made on the community center, park, and plaza at the historic site at McMillan,” said DGS Director Delano Hunter. “The progress shows the dedication and commitment of Mayor Muriel Bowser, and the collaborative efforts of our team and residents. The vibrant 6.2 acre park and 17,000 square-foot community center is a tremendous investment in the community and will enhance the quality of life for residents.”

Two-thirds of the site is also being developed by the private developer Vision McMillan Partners (VMP) and will feature a full-service grocery store, restaurants and retail, 146 for-sale townhomes, 467 rental apartments, and over one million square feet of healthcare facility space. The first townhouses are expected to be delivered in 2024.

Historically, the McMillan Sand Filtration Plant was a large-scale water purification facility throughout the early twentieth century. In 1986, operations of the filtration plant ended and the District bought the land from the federal government for $9.3 million. In 1991, the site was recognized as a DC historic site and national landmark, with all 93 acres of the site known as the McMillan Park Reservoir Historic District. In 2016, Mayor Bowser and District officials broke ground on the site to redevelop it. In September 2022, the District closed financing on the private development portion of the site and full-scale development commenced.

The District investment will also preserve historical structures on the site, including all four regulator houses, 20 sand silos, sand bins, and two underground filter beds. During the event, Mayor Bowser signed a property beam to commend the progress that has been made on the project.

For more information about the McMillan redevelopment, visit dgs.dc.gov.