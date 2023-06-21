Mayor Bowser to Cut the Ribbon on Sycamore & Oak at St. Elizabeths East Campus
(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, June 14 at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by District officials and community leaders to celebrate the grand opening of Sycamore & Oak on the St. Elizabeths East Campus.
The ribbon cutting will be the first look at the new, 22,000-square-foot Retail Village and will showcase the space’s thirteen local business owners – all from Wards 7 and 8 – many of whom are opening their first brick-and-mortar shop. The celebration will feature a variety of performances, including a fashion show with streetwear brands whose apparel and merchandise will be exclusively sold at Sycamore & Oak.
WHEN:
Wednesday, June 14 at 12 pm
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, At-Large
Councilmember Trayon White, Ward 8
Keith Anderson, Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
Latrena Owens, Executive Director, St. Elizabeths East Redevelopment
William Passmore, Managing Partner, Redbrick LMD
Dan Tangherlini, Managing Director, Emerson Collective
WHERE:
Sycamore & Oak
1100 Oak Drive SE
*Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights Metro*
*Closest Bikeshare: Congress Heights Metro*
