Mayor Bowser to Cut the Ribbon on Sycamore & Oak at St. Elizabeths East Campus

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, June 14 at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by District officials and community leaders to celebrate the grand opening of Sycamore & Oak on the St. Elizabeths East Campus.

The ribbon cutting will be the first look at the new, 22,000-square-foot Retail Village and will showcase the space’s thirteen local business owners – all from Wards 7 and 8 – many of whom are opening their first brick-and-mortar shop. The celebration will feature a variety of performances, including a fashion show with streetwear brands whose apparel and merchandise will be exclusively sold at Sycamore & Oak.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 14 at 12 pm

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, At-Large

Councilmember Trayon White, Ward 8

Keith Anderson, Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Latrena Owens, Executive Director, St. Elizabeths East Redevelopment

William Passmore, Managing Partner, Redbrick LMD

Dan Tangherlini, Managing Director, Emerson Collective

WHERE:

Sycamore & Oak

1100 Oak Drive SE

*Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights Metro*

*Closest Bikeshare: Congress Heights Metro*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.

